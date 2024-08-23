'The Charge of Change': Dahua Technology Unveils D-Volt Intelligent EV Charging Solution

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a successful online launch, Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, has released its very own intelligent EV charging solution – D-Volt. Embodying its slogan "The Charge of Change", D-Volt offers speed, power, innovation, precision, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability.

D-Volt is designed to deliver quick and comprehensive charging performance in order to ensure that users can recharge their electric vehicles quickly and efficiently. It is crafted to meet the highest standards of quality and reliability, offering innovative solutions that are as accurate as they are advanced. In terms of innovation, D-Volt is integrated with Dahua's very own cutting-edge technologies with meticulous precision. What's more, this intelligent EV charging solution also reflects Dahua's unwavering commitment to environment conservation and sustainability, utilizing sustainable materials and energy efficient technologies and striving to significantly reduce the company's carbon footprint for a greener planet.

D-Volt's benefits to users and customers include:

Overall, D-Volt is a revolutionary electric vehicle charging solution that provides great value for customers and users. It is ideal for a wide-range of application scenarios such as residential homes, commercial establishments, charging fleets, and office buildings. Aside from its aforementioned highlights and technical benefits, D-Volt also demonstrates Dahua's firm commitment to provide products and solutions that promote sustainable and eco-friendly transportation, aiding the transition to clean energy and ensuring that Dahua's innovations benefit both the modern world and future generations.

