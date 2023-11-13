Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 13 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:15 Cortellesi inarrestabile, 'C’è ancora domani' sfiora i 13 milioni al box office

09:38 "Hamas voleva una guerra regionale": ecco il piano segreto dell'attacco ad Israele

09:29 Pace fatta tra Malgioglio e Mahmood da Fiorello

09:16 Tragedia a Palermo, 13enne si suicida in casa: forse vittima di bullismo

08:57 Indi Gregory, Meloni: "Abbiamo fatto tutto il possibile"

08:52 Csel, un procedimento disciplinare su tre negli enti pubblici si traduce in un nulla di fatto

08:19 Clamoroso errore giudiziario in Portogallo, premier Costa si dimette per scambio di persona

07:48 Indi Gregory è morta. Il padre: "Arrabbiati e pieni di vergogna"

07:38 Oms: "Al Shifa non funziona più come ospedale". Borrell: "Pensare già a dopoguerra"

00:24 Greta Thunberg contestata per la manifestazione anti-Israele - Video

23:19 Beppe Grillo torna in tv da Fabio Fazio: cosa ha detto a Che tempo che fa

22:41 Inter-Frosinone 2-0, supergol di Dimarco e rigore di Calhanoglu: Inzaghi torna primo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The FHH Forum 2023, which was held yesterday in Geneva, on the theme "Horology Futurology", proved to be a crossroads of avant-garde ideas and constructive debate, guided by exchanges and in-depth discussions with renowned experts

13 novembre 2023 | 10.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GENEVA, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fondation Haute Horlogerie successfully hosted the 11th edition of the FHH Forum at the Maison de la Paix yesterday in Geneva. Under the evocative theme "Horology Futurology", the event saw the participation of around 200 people. The day echoed the mission of the FHH Forum: to ensure the sustainability and adaptability of the watch industry by fostering dialogue and debate. Delphine Bachmann - State Councilor of the Canton of Geneva, Sami Kanaan - Member of the Executive Council of the City of Geneva, and Pascal Ravessoud - Vice-President of the FHH, laid the groundwork for this day of reflection.

 

 

Then, Ian Goldin, Professor at the University of Oxford and world expert in futurology, and Virginie Raisson, President of the IPCC Pays-de-la-Loire, captivated the audience with their keynotes on "The World of Tomorrow: Macro Trends and Perspectives". They highlighted the significant impact of exogenous factors on the watch sector. Continuing with these reflections, Stephen Dunbar-Johnson, President, International for the New York Times, brilliantly moderated a Q&A session dedicated to managing the tensions between individual freedoms and the common good, drawing on historical and current data.

The transition was then made towards the theme of "Humans and Nature", where Bruno David, former director of the French National Museum of Natural History, made the case for an educational revolution and strengthening our link with biodiversity. In a continuation, Inès Léonarduzzi brought another dimension on "How to Manage Short and Long Time for Business Efficiency", encouraging long-term vision in entrepreneurial strategies.

Focus shifted to the watch industry and the revelations of the Deloitte study presented by Karine Szegedi, Managing Partner. The results notably highlighted key trends such as the growing importance of India as an emerging horological market, or the greater price awareness and curiosity of new generations. Diana Derval, chief researcher at DervalResearch; Austen Chu, founder and CEO of Wristcheck; Scott Wempe, Limited Partner and Co-Head of Business Development at Wempe; and Guido Terreni, CEO of Parmigiani Fleurier, then joined Ms. Szegedi around a fascinating panel, entitled "The behaviors of the watch customer: expectations and aspirations".

In closing, the panel on "A Prospective Evolution of Watchmaking Customer Engagement" was moderated by Stéphane JG Girod, with speakers Anne-Sophie Scharff, head of strategic planning at Digital Luxury Group; Matthias Fuchs, assistant professor of marketing at EHL; and Clara de Pirey, global luxury director at Nelly Rodi, focusing on new trends and the emerging concept of "Retailternainment".

The 2023 FHH Forum has proven that complex periods have highlighted the watch industry's ability to adapt and innovate. Stay tuned for what future editions have in store!

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2273584/The_Fondation_Haute_Horlogerie.mp4Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2273551/FHH_Logo.jpg

 

 

Media Contact:Meera AnandSenior Communications Consultant – Fondation Haute HorlogerieE: meera.anand@hautehorlogerie.orgM: +41 79 420 7789

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-fhh-forum-2023-which-was-held-yesterday-in-geneva-on-the-theme-horology-futurology-proved-to-be-a-crossroads-of-avant-garde-ideas-and-constructive-debate-guided-by-exchanges-and-in-depth-discussions-with-renowned-experts-301984853.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN65348 en US Salute_E_Benessere Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza day echoed the event saw Horology Futurology day
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Tasse, quasi la metà degli italiani non dichiara redditi
News to go
Tornano sole e caldo sull'Italia: le previsioni
News to go
Nassiriya 20 anni dopo, l'omaggio ai 19 italiani uccisi nella strage
News to go
Agricoltura 'verde', via libera agli aiuti di Stato: ecco per chi
News to go
Meloni agli italiani: "Volete decidere o continuare a guardare?"
News to go
Euro 2024, convocazioni in Nazionale: la lista di Spalletti
Israele-Gaza, ospedale al-Shifa senza elettricità: morti 2 neonati
News to go
Viterbo, esplosione in un centro per migranti
News to go
Consumi, vendite al dettaglio in calo
Biden-Xi, cosa aspettarsi dal prossimo incontro
Pil Italia, quali le previsioni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza