Mercoledì 01 Novembre 2023
THE FOURTH EDITION OF THE 1000 MIGLIA WARM UP U.S.A. IS HERE

01 novembre 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FIVE-STAR HOSPITALITY, 1000 MIGLIA-STYLE SPORTING ACTIVITIES, SPECIALIZED TRAINING AND UNIQUE SCENERY FOR THE RED ARROW'S U.S. EVENT

MIDDLEBURG, Va., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everything is ready for the start of the 1000 Miglia Warm Up USA, the event in the Washington DC area designed to consolidate the 1000 Miglia brand in the United States and prepare foreign crews for the sporting part of the Race held in Italy.

 

 

There are two categories of cars: 1000 Miglia Era Car Class and Post 1000 Miglia Era Car Class. The first includes examples and models that participated in the 1000 Miglia speed race as well as those produced in the same timeframe and with historical and sporting value. The second includes Sports, Grand Touring or Super Cars produced since 1958 in their original configuration. Two categories also for crews, Veteran and Novice.

Today's opening day will be dedicated to crew training. On the Summit Point circuit, they will learn the rules of Italian regularity races and test the workings of pressure switches on the track. The best crew in the Time and Average Trials on the circuit and Road book navigation from Summit Point to Middleburg will be awarded the Micro 1000 Miglia trophy.

Tomorrow, November 2, the Coppa USA starts, a three-leg, 500-plus Mile competition that will have the Salamander Resort and the town of Middleburg as its base.

During the first race day, crews will drive through Shenandoah National Park and tackle a series of Time Trials along the roads of Barboursville Vineyards, an enchanting estate in the Virginia countryside. After an Italian-style lunch, the restart to drive the 150 kilometers to the leg finish. On Friday, November 3, the first part of the day will end at the Beverly Equestrian horse training facility and the afternoon will be devoted to the Middleburg Trophy, a 1 vs. 1 challenge in the heart of the small Virginia town.

Saturday, November 4, the closing in Washington, D.C. After lunch at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, the cars will enter the heart of the Capital by skirting the Lincoln Memorial, United States Capitol and White House and parade on Italian soil at the Embassy of Italy in Washington before the last sector of the race to Middleburg.

Info 1000miglia.it 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262199/Mille_Miglia.jpgLogo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262198/Mille_Miglia_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-fourth-edition-of-the-1000-miglia-warm-up-usa-is-here-301972867.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
EN53773 en US Sport Sport Altro Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo U.S. event STYLE SPORTING ACTIVITIES FIVE STAR HOSPITALITY SPECIALIZED training
in Evidenza