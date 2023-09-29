Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

THE MESSIKA HIGH JEWELRY SHOW LIGHTS UP FASHION WEEK

29 settembre 2023 | 22.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Maison Messika is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the world of High Jewelry during a third spectacular fashion show.

PARIS, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An exceptional evening which took place in the presence of the most prominent personalities of the moment: Cher, Ester Expósito, Carla Bruni, Ashley Graham, Taraji P. Henson, Nicola Coughlan, Kelly Rowland, Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson, Joy Crookes, Sara Sampaio, Damson Idris…; all gathered alongside Valérie Messika to share this memorable moment.

A unique fashion show, under the theme of the 70s with the new High Jewelry collection, Midnight Sun - a burst of light deep in the heart of the night.

The Artistic Director unveiled 140 creations with a resolutely subversive spirit. Yellow diamonds, snow-setting, magnetic wear, pearls, colour contrasts, etc.

A celebration of creativity inspired by the extravagance and freedom of the legendary night spots of the seventies, like Studio 54, the Palace or Chez Régine. Exceptional unique pieces that reveal all the know-how of the Messika Parisian workshops.

Once again, the Maison created an event with the exceptional Solar Diva set and its radiant fancy intense yellow diamond, weighing almost 35 carats.

This is one of the largest stones ever set since the beginnings of the High Jewelry Maison.

Echoing the magnetic sets of the Midnight Sun collection, the clothes were designed by designer Nix Lecourt Mansion. Certain exclusive looks, set with diamonds, were specially co-created with Valérie Messika.

Stylist Héléna Tejedor worked alongside the Artistic Director to design unique and assertive looks: 30 bold and hypnotic silhouettes, created together to enhance the collection.

Some of the most famous fashion models paraded during this extraordinary show: Carla Bruni, Taylor Hill, Grace Elisabeth, Alton Mason, Adut Akech…

Ashley Graham presented and shared with everyone, these unique moments broadcast live on social networks.

An exhilarating evening which continued with a performance of Ava Max.

Boldness, spirit, freedom and creativity, Maison Messika ignited Fashion Week with this third fashion show which once again renewed the genre.

in Evidenza