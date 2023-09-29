Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 29 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:18
The Paper THINKPAI Forum WDCC2023: Global Design Interconnection Between Inheritance and Technology

29 settembre 2023 | 09.38
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHANGHAI, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wave of globalization and digitalization, traditional craftsmanship and modern technology stand as two major themes in the realm of contemporary design. The fusion and evolution of heritage craftsmanship with future technology in contemporary design foreshadow a future of design that's diverse, inclusive, and innovative.

On September 28th, THINKPAI Forum co-organized by The Paper and Shanghai Design Week, was successfully held at the main venue of 2023 World Design Cites Conference (WDCC2023). To align with the theme of WDCC2023, "Design Beyond Creativity", the forum integrated AIGC technology in all its visual screens and animation effects.

During the forum, Bénédicte Epinay, President & CEO of Comité Colbert announced the new project "2024 Sino-French Craft Dialogue Exhibition" to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Sino-French Diplomatic Relations.

Besides, Steve Lau, Co-CEO of Shanghai Design Week shared valuable insights on the opportunities for design innovation and global collaboration from the perspective of Shanghai Design Week.

During the first part of the roundtable discussion, pioneers in the design industry engaged in enthusiastic discussions on the topic of "Through time and space intersection, seeking a breakthrough in brand experience design".

During the second part of the roundtable discussion, Steve Lau, Co-CEO of Shanghai Design Week, QiongEr Jiang, Artist & Designer & co-Founder of SHANGXIA, Yannick Lintz, President of the Guimet Museum, and Bénédicte Epinay, Chairman & CEO of Comité Colbert, shared their unique insights on the topic "Global Connection: The Renaissance of Craftsmanship in the Contemporary Era."

The THINKPAI Forum was established by thepaper.cn, one of China's leading digital media outlets, encouraging the exchange of ideas among international pioneers in the design industry, fostering convergence and co-existence of global design. The boundless navigation between tradition and modernity, physical and digital, tangible and virtual, will instill endless possibilities and inspirations into design.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2235184/The_Paper_THINKPAI_Forum_Global_Design_Interconnection_Between_Inheritance_Technology.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-paper-thinkpai-forum-wdcc2023-global-design-interconnection-between-inheritance-and-technology-301942709.html

