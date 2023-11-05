Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

The Saudi-Arab-African Economic Conference Kicks Off Next Thursday

05 novembre 2023 | 19.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

In Participation of Leaders and Decision Makers 

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi-Arab-African Economic Conference kicks off in Riyadh on Thursday, 9 November 2023, at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel. The event will bring together leaders and decision makers, and an elite group of Saudi, Arab, and African officials; financial, business, and investment leaders from the government and private sectors; trade federations, international organizations; and prominent figures in academic circles and think tanks. His Excellency the Saudi Minister of Finance, Mr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Aljadaan, said that the Royal endorsement to hold this conference reflects the leadership's keenness to consolidate the Kingdom's relations with the African continent, which plays a vital role in the global economy. The event is part of the Kingdom's efforts to enhance economic cooperation and seize investment opportunities in both nations.

The Minister added "This conference aims to consolidate the foundations of the Saudi, Arab, and African partnership in a number of economic and investment aspects such as achieving food security; strengthening agricultural, industrial, mining, and commercial partnerships; concluding new partnerships between African and Saudi entities; creating a platform for exporters and importers of both sides; and highlighting opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector to boost economic growth."

H.E. elaborated the conference will provide a platform for both global and regional development funds and programs to explore ideas and projects through the conference's sessions and in-depth conversation. The event will also highlight investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia and Africa.

The conference agenda includes seven sessions in participation of several Highnesses and Excellencies, as well as leaders and decision makers in the financial and investment fields. The session topics include: the role of sustainable energy partnerships and its importance in facilitating access to energy sources; strengthening cooperation frameworks to achieve food security; investing in business development, infrastructure, and human capital; industry and mining; harnessing tourism for growth; and enhancing cooperation to achieve sustainable development. The conference will also witness the signing of a number of agreements.

Those interested in attending the Economic Conference may register through the following link: https://saaec.info/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2266730/Ministry_Of_Finance_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-saudi-arab-african-economic-conference-kicks-off-next-thursday-301977884.html

