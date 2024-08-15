Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 09:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

The second season of "China in Intangible Cultural Heritage" continues its spectacular journey

15 agosto 2024 | 07.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated second season of "China in Intangible Cultural Heritage," a grand cultural series jointly launched by China Media Group and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, which was produced by CCTV Pioneer Media & Entertainment Co., Ltd., continues with a new episode.

This episode continues to embrace the production philosophy of "Thought + Art + Technology," remaining steadfast in its mission to enhance the protection and transmission of intangible cultural heritage, with a focus on nurturing inheritors and illuminating the enchanting brilliance of these treasures. The series employs cutting-edge technology, including "5G + 4K/8K + AI," to showcase the deep historical roots, meticulous craftsmanship, ethnic rhythms, Chinese wisdom, and Eastern aesthetics of intangible cultural heritage. It vividly presents the timeless and ever-evolving beauty of these cultural gems in the new era.

Guangxi is not only rich in natural resources but also a vibrant mosaic of diverse cultures, where Zhuang, Han, Yao, Miao, Dong, Mulao, Maonan, Hui, Jing, Shui, Yi, and Gelao ethnic groups coexist. This convergence of multiple ethnic cultures and art forms creates a colorful cultural landscape and contributes to the region's abundant intangible cultural heritage. Today, Guangxi boasts 70 items on the national list of intangible cultural heritage, 1,115 items on the regional list, and three of these items that have been inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In this episode, join hosts Long Yang, Shan Jixiang—Director of the Expert Committee of the China Cultural Relics Academy and Director of the Academic Committee of the Palace Museum—and actor and singer Wang Zulan, as they embark on an exploration of Guangxi's intangible cultural heritage. Together, they will visit the Ethnic Village in Nanning's Qingxiu Mountain Scenic Area and the First Port of the Maritime Silk Road in Beihai, where you can experience the unique charm of Guangxi's intangible cultural heritage.

The program aired on August 10th at 8:00PM on CCTV-1, with exclusive online premiere on the CCTV APP and CCTV.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-second-season-of-china-in-intangible-cultural-heritage-continues-its-spectacular-journey-302223216.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN84785 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Media_E_Pubblicita Media_E_Pubblicita Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza entertainment Co. Ltd. CCTV Pioneer Media season stagione
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza