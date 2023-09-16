Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 16 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 17:09
comunicato stampa

The story behind LUKA 2 LAKE BLED sneakers: 7+7 fascinating facts about Slovenia and Lake Bled

16 settembre 2023 | 17.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the unveiling of the LUKA 2 LAKE BLED sneaker, and an exhilarating 3x3 basketball tournament took place in Bled, casting a spotlight on Slovenia as an exciting destination worth visiting. Delve into 7+7 captivating facts.

1. With four neighbouring countries - Austria, Hungary, Croatia, and Italy and four distinct European regions - the Alpine world, the Pannonian Plain, the Karst, and the Mediterranean, Slovenia could easily be called "Europe in a nutshell".

Discover more

2. With over 60% of its land covered by forests and numerous protected areas, the country strongly focuses on sustainability, part of Slovenia's identity.

Discover more

3. From the world's oldest wine to the largest underground canyon in Europe... Slovenia is filled with exciting spots worth visiting.

Discover more

4. Slovenia is a destination for curious and discerning guests. Carefully crafted boutique experiences in Slovenia are recognized by the Slovenia Unique Experiences label.

Discover more

5. Slovenia is an outdoor paradise with a sporting heart and home to many world-renowned athletes, including Luka Dončić, Tadej PogačarPrimož RogličJanja Garnbret.

Discover more

6. Slovenian gastronomy is a delightful blend of traditional flavours, local ingredients, and innovative culinary techniques. What is more, there are several excellent wine regions which are gaining international recognition.

Discover more 

7. Ljubljana, the charming capital and hometown of Luka Dončić, is adorned with beautiful architecture, vibrant street art, and lively cafés.

Discover more

7 fascinating facts about Lake Bled

1. Lake Bled is a picturesque glacial lake with crystal-clear turquoise waters  in the Julian Alps in northwestern Slovenia.

2. Bled Island and the pilgrimage church are among the Lake's main attractions. The wishing bell within the church holds the promise of good fortune.

3. Situated on a rocky cliff, Bled Castle reigns as a formidable stronghold, providing sweeping panoramas of the glistening Lake and its picturesque surroundings.

4. Arnold Rikli, a 19th-century Swiss naturopath, transformed the area into a renowned wellness destination. Today, his legacy lives on.

5. The iconic Bled cream cake is a mouth-watering crispy puff pastry comprising layers of velvety vanilla cream and luscious custard.

6. Bled offers an abundance of outdoor activities. Vintgar Gorge is a must-visit.

7. Wooden pletna boats are an iconic feature of Lake Bled. They are rowed by a single oarsman.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=da_3idxWwb8

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-story-behind-luka-2-lake-bled-sneakers-77-fascinating-facts-about-slovenia-and-lake-bled-301928234.html

in Evidenza