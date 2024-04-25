Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 14:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

THE WORLD'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS NAMES 'CHAMPIONS OF CHANGE' WINNERS 2024

25 aprile 2024 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The World's 50 Best Restaurants today announces its Champions of Change 2024, the heroes of hospitality at the forefront of positive action and long-term progress within the industry and their communities. 

Part of The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024 programme, sponsored by S. Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, it's awarded to a duo in Italy whose ground-breaking initiative supports migrant women, and a Brazilian chef determined to help forge a better future for the youth of Rio's favelas. 

Modena's Roots is a migrant women-led social enterprise model, founded by Caroline Caporossi and chef Jessica Rosval. In 2020, the duo founded the Association for the Integration of Women, whose mission is to provide resources for women to establish roots and flourish. In 2022, alongside co-founder Maria Assunta Ioele, they opened Roots, a self-sustaining social impact model where migrant women in Modena can learn, work and build self-confidence as they take their first steps towards careers. 

Brazilian João Diamante is also named a Champion of Change and is the founder of social project Diamantes Na Cozinha (Diamonds in the Kitchen), which runs cooking, nutrition and hospitality courses for young people in vulnerable situations.

Diamantes Na Cozinha is creating a new generation of talent, now serving up to 100 students in semester-long courses. Earlier this year, Diamante opened his own restaurant in Rio, Diamante Gastrobar, with the majority of the staff graduates from his school.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Restaurants said; "The work these individuals are doing to contribute to a better future for their communities is admirable; we're excited to support the development of such valuable projects."

Caroline Caporossi and Jessica Rosval say: "What an honour to receive this recognition. We are so proud of our graduates; the success of Roots is made possible by the value they bring to our kitchen everyday and this award is further testament to the human and economic capital of women everywhere."

João Diamante says: "Being named a Champion of Change is a huge compliment and I am grateful for the appreciation of our work. This project was started to help people in situations of social vulnerability in Rio on a path to a better future and I'm proud of being able to share this with a global audience."

Media centre: https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2396240/50_Best.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2361814/4610851/World_50_Best_2024_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-worlds-50-best-restaurants-names-champions-of-change-winners-2024-302127471.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN92452 en US Altro Alimentazione Alimentazione Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA BEST RESTAURANTS NAMES Champions of Change 2024 announces its Champions of Change 2024 Londra
Vedi anche
News to go
Stop numero chiuso a Medicina, primo ok a testo base in Senato
News to go
Caro caffè, una tazzina al bar non costa mai meno di 1 euro
News to go
Amazon, dall'Antitrust multa da 10 milioni: di cosa è accusata
News to go
Morbillo, boom di casi in Europa. Ecdc: "Numeri allarmanti"
News to go
Ue, Von der Leyen: “Dal 2020 successo di tutto ma ora siamo più forti”
News to go
Earth Day 2024, oggi la Giornata mondiale della Terra
News to go
Sprechi Pubblica Amministrazione, in Italia valgono 500 miliardi di euro
News to go
Conti correnti, calano i depositi degli italiani: -3,6% in un anno
News to go
Sicilia, è allarme siccità: "Governo dichiari stato emergenza"
News to go
Cgil e Uil in piazza a Roma, Landini: "Qui c'è il Paese reale"
News to go
Venezia, arriva ticket di ingresso per visitarla
News to go
Iraq, attacco contro base milizie filo Iran: un morto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza