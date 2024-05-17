The World's Cheapest Foldable Phone! Blackview HERO 10 Globally Launches with Dual Screens, 108MP Camera & Android Dynamic Island!

SHENZHEN, China, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackview, a pioneering smart-device technology brand, announced today the global launch of its first flip smartphone, the Blackview HERO 10. To democratize expensive flip phones, it is positioned as the world's cheapest foldable phone yet with uncompromising capabilities, blending design, performance, and durability to empower a novel foldable, dual-screen lifestyle.

Sharp, Stunning, Durable Foldable Screen

Blackview HERO 10 boasts a 6.9-inch 2.5K AMOLED main display with 1.07 billion colors, which is authorized with TÜV SÜD Low Blue Light certification. Designed for its clamshell factor form, it supports Split View for more efficient, hassle-free multitasking. Utilizing the UTG (ultra-thin glass) stretched by the industry-leading waterdrop-shaped hinge for both easy bending and strong durability, it achieves nearly next-to-no crease and stands durable after 250,000 folds.

The First 108MP Flip Phone Camera to Retain Beauty

Blackview HERO 10 sports a 108MP Samsung main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera on the back, and a 32MP selfie camera, all enhanced with the latest ArcSoft 9.0 algorithms. Able to hover at different angles, it unfolds more creative shooting, allowing users to showcase their personalities, tripod-free and hands-free.

The Smart Cover Screen serves as a shortcut for essential functions, as well a viewfinder for sharper selfies through the 108MP camera.

Design with A Touch of Elegance

With meticulous attention to every detail, it is wrapped in vegan leather (Sakura Purple&Eclipse Black). Its dainty body fits perfectly in the palm, pocket and delicate handbags.

The First Device with Dynamic Live View

Except for the classic features, the DokeOS 4.0 is infused with dynamic Live View, delivering more fun in the daily interaction with iPhone's Dynamic Island-like experience. Plus, Blackview promises three-year major Android version updates.

Silk-smooth Performance

Striking a balance between expensive 5G networks and seamless performance, it is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99, a high-tier 4G chipset with 5G-level performance. Paired with up to 36GB (12GB physical and 24GB virtual) and 256GB of ROM, it achieves 442,746 Antutu scores.

Also, it houses 4000mAh battery, coupled with 45W fast charging.

Price and Availability

It will soon go on sale on AliExpress with an early bird special for only$404 ($858 original) with a gift of W50 for the top 100 orders, limited only from May 20th to June 7th, 2024 PST!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415792/image.jpg