THERME GROUP ACQUIRES THERME ERDING AND SECURES €320 MILLION FINANCING, TO CREATE THE WORLD'S LARGEST WELLBEING INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM

The Acquisition of Europe's Largest Wellbeing Destination, Backed by One of the Industry's Largest Single-Asset Financings

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Therme Group announces the acquisition of Therme Erding, the largest wellbeing destination globally located near Munich in Germany. With this transaction, Therme Group is set to surpass 3.5 million annual visitors to its portfolio of wellbeing destinations, a new type of social infrastructure that integrates all aspects of wellbeing in a single location.

To complete the acquisition of Therme Erding, Therme Group deployed alongside its own equity a €320 million funding package secured from Macquarie Capital's Principal Finance team, —globally recognized as a leader in bespoke and complex real asset financing solutions. The funding, arranged by Deutsche Bank, represents one of the largest single-asset financings in the industry. The acquisition of Therme Erding reinforces Therme Group's leadership in the sector and its commitment to advancing the expansion of its state-of-the-art wellbeing infrastructures worldwide.

"Therme Erding is an exceptionally high-quality asset and we are delighted to be able to utilise our balance sheet to partner with an experienced operator in Therme Group. Therme Group stands out as a best-in-class operator and developer of these specialised operating real estate assets, and we are pleased to support their growth."

- Alexi Antolovich, Global Co-Head Real Estate, Macquarie Capital Principal Finance

The addition of Therme Erding to Therme Group's portfolio is the outcome of a long-standing personal relationship of the Wund family with Robert Hanea, the CEO and founder of Therme Group, built on a shared commitment to advancing science-backed wellbeing solutions that combine the benefits of traditional thermal bathing with cutting-edge technology and programming to create an accessible, world-class experience.

"In Therme Group we have found an established and proven partner who shares the innovative wellbeing legacy I built alongside my father. This acquisition not only honors that legacy but also ensures a vibrant and prosperous future for Therme Erding, its employees, and the community it serves."

- Dipl. Ing. Jörg Wund, CEO of Therme Erding

This milestone establishes Therme Group as the world's largest operator of wellbeing infrastructure. Building on this strong foundation, the group has announced new locations in Manchester, Frankfurt, Toronto and the US, which will help bring its transformative approach to millions more people.

"As we expand globally, we are not just growing our portfolio—we are redefining how cities can integrate spaces that prioritize health, connection, and inclusion, making urban wellbeing accessible to all. By breaking away from the exclusivity of the traditional wellness sector, we aim to reimagine the sector's potential and its benefits for society as a whole."

- Dr. Robert Hanea, Founder and CEO of Therme Group

Therme Group was supported on the transaction by Alantra, Rödl & Partner, PwC, K&L Gates, and Slaughter and May, with the financing structured by Deutsche Bank and BF.direkt Group. Deutsche Bank also acted as arranger for the financing, while Macquarie Capital was advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

About Therme GroupTherme Group is a global owner, operator and developer, shaping the future of wellbeing through a new type of social infrastructure called 'Therme.' Designed to enhance physical, social, and mental health, these spaces and wellbeing destinations help communities reconnect with nature, themselves, and each other. Guided by the belief that wellbeing should be accessible to all, Therme Group creates inclusive, scalable solutions to meet the growing demand for urban wellbeing.Current locations, including Therme Bucharest—the world's first LEED Platinum-certified wellbeing infrastructure—and the newly acquired Therme Erding, the world's largest wellbeing destination, welcome millions of visitors each year, with developments underway in cities such as Manchester, Toronto, and Frankfurt.

What is a ThermeTherme by Therme Group is a state-of-the-art wellbeing oasis designed to make wellbeing enjoyable and accessible to all, removing the exclusivity and privilege often associated with modern wellness brands. Each Therme offers a diverse range of experiences, from thermal bathing and spa treatments to wellness programming and cultural engagement, all within immersive, sustainable environments. With hundreds of thousands of square feet dedicated to wellbeing, each Therme features thermal and mineral pools, dozens of saunas and wet rooms, thousands of relaxation beds, lush greenery including plants and trees, swim-up bars, exhilarating waterslides, and a variety of restaurants. At Therme, you can explore and define what wellbeing means to you.

About Macquarie CapitalMacquarie Capital is the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group. It encompasses corporate advisory, a full spectrum of capital solutions, including capital raising services from equity, debt and private capital markets and principal investments from Macquarie's balance sheet. Macquarie Capital has deep sector expertise in the aerospace, defence and government services, consumer, gaming and leisure, critical minerals, energy, financial institutions, healthcare, industrials, infrastructure, services, software, technology, telecommunications and media sectors.

Macquarie Capital Principal Finance, the financing and principal investing arm of Macquarie Capital makes investments from Macquarie's balance sheet, provides flexible primary financing and secondary market investing solutions for corporate and commercial real estate clients across North America, Europe and Australasia.

Press Contact:Victor De Vita, Managing Director BPCMvictor@bpcm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578267/5071608/Therme_Logo.jpg