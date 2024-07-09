Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 06:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

THINKFREE Launches Beta Version of Global Corporate AI Search Service Refinder AI

09 luglio 2024 | 06.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- THINKFREE, a subsidiary of the world-class AI technology company HANCOM, has launched the beta version of Refinder AI, an AI search and Q&A solution targeting the global corporate market.

Refinder AI is an AI service that enables integrated searches of massive data scattered across numerous business platforms used by an enterprise, regardless of the data sources and relations. Linking all productivity and collaboration platforms such as Gmail, Google Drive, Confluence, Jira, Slack and Notion, it provides an all-in-one service for finding web content, office documents, PDF files, emails, messages, etc., saved in the platforms. It is characterized by fast and accurate answers provided on the basis of verified data within the boundaries of the respective enterprise. 

Notably, in addition to simple data searches, Refinder AI also plays the role of an assistant. When a user enters a query or a search word, the AI understands the meaning of the query and the user's intention, and provides an answer in natural language by combining information with the highest accuracy and relevance from the data scattered across the enterprise. It provides results by accessing all platforms through a single search so the user doesn't have to search every platform or memorize where information is saved.

As the service handles corporate data saved in various platforms, the level of security has been reinforced. Refinder AI is designed to not search critical data for unauthorized users. The AI provides answers by referring only to data that have been authorized by the company that introduced the solution. In particular, unlike other corporate search solutions, it does not require a separate development process. And various applications used by an enterprise can be conveniently loaded.

"While the amount of data generated and retained each year by enterprises across the world is increasing at an exponential rate, the rate of effective data use in business is very low," said THINKFREE CEO Kim Du-yeong. "THINKFREE will target the global cloud market with Refinder AI, and grow into a company that draws the world's attention by combining HANCOM's world-class document technology with advanced AI technologies."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2453515/Thinkfree_Logo.jpg

Media ContactMim Kim, mim@thinkfree.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thinkfree-launches-beta-version-of-global-corporate-ai-search-service-refinder-ai-302189911.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN54088 en US Altro ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza global corporate market versione version Q&A solution targeting
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza