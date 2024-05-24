Titans of Tech: GP Bullhound releases its annual report on the European tech ecosystem

LONDON, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titans of Tech: Unrivalled era of A.I. led innovation for European Tech - No more excuses. GP Bullhound is proud to announce the release of its Titans of Tech 2024 report. For the tenth year in a row, GP Bullhound has released its annual Titans of Tech report, highlighting and analysing the growth trends in Europe's tech ecosystem. This comprehensive analysis underscores the resilience and growth of Europe's tech sector, setting the stage for a new era of innovation and investment.

Key takeaways from our report include:

Manish Madhvani, Managing Partner at GP Bullhound, said: "After ten years of issuing our Titans of Tech report, we have witnessed the highs and lows of the European tech ecosystem. A year ago, the situation was less encouraging for the fundraising environment, with macro uncertainty and with businesses more focused on layoffs than on growth and innovation.

Today, against the backdrop of negative headlines, we have cemented the building blocks for the next wave of innovation. Funding levels have stabilised, and are amazingly 50% higher than pre bull market levels. With Europe's maturing base of engineering talent and the world's fascination in its potential productivity gains, artificial intelligence offers a unique opportunity to create global leaders in record time. There is no shortage of funding for the best entrepreneurs and companies, as evidenced by the record $220m seed round for Paris based H announced this week. What was noticeable about the round was the range of the investor syndicate : from strategics such as Amazon, Samsung and UI Path, household names such as Bernard Arnault, Eric Schmidt and Xavier Niel, and leading VC's.Looking ahead, we expect the next few years to represent an era of unprecedented innovation in the European ecosystem. Innovation is flowing, vast amounts of capital are available for the strong and the talent pool is expanding. No more excuses Europe!"

Expert interviewsWhat does it take to build a billion-dollar company? What are the critical success factors for European tech? How to remain resilient in a challenging market and benefit from economic downturns? This year's report features expert views from leading founders and CEOs, including Synthesia, Quantexa, SEON, Flo Health, Zappi and CoverManager.

Download full report:www.gpbullhound.com/articles/titans-of-tech-2024

EnquiriesFor enquiries, please contact: press@gpbullhound.com

About GP BullhoundGP Bullhound is a leading technology advisory and investment firm, providing transaction advice and capital to the world's best entrepreneurs and founders. Founded in 1999 in London and Menlo Park, the firm today has 12 offices spanning Europe, the US and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gpbullhound.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2421454/GP_Bullhound.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2421453/GP_Bullhound_Logo.jpg