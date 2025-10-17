Tomorrowland 2025: Overcoming Adversity with Unity

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrowland is more than just a music festival - it's a global gathering where hundreds of thousands of "People of Tomorrow" return to Boom, Belgium each summer to celebrate electronic music, creativity, and connection. Its guiding spirit - Live Today, Love Tomorrow, Unite Forever - has long symbolized collective unity.

In 2025, that spirit was truly tested. Just days before opening, an unexpected fire severely damaged the iconic Orbyz Mainstage, raising serious concerns about whether the event could proceed. With crews already on site and attendees from around the world on the way, the challenge was immense.

PIXELSCREEN.eu, Tomorrowland's trusted production company, took the lead in on-site coordination and visual recovery. Backed by INFiLED's technical expertise and other suppliers, the team worked efficiently to minimize visual disruption and preserve the festival's immersive atmosphere.

This story is not about one company - it's about what happens when a production community refuses to let the music stop. From emergency reconstruction to visual continuity, and from the Mainstage to other immersive venues, everyone played a part. This is how Tomorrowland 2025 became unity in action.

Rebuilding the Heart of the Festival

The Orbyz Mainstage at Tomorrowland 2025 was envisioned as a cosmic glacier - towering over 50 m tall and 140 m wide, with glowing surfaces and crystalline forms that defined the festival's visual centerpiece.

During a final pyrotechnic rehearsal, flames erupted within the structure. Fortunately, no one was injured, but nearly 75% of the Mainstage was destroyed - yet cancellation was never an option. Organizers released a statement mourning the loss of "a living, breathing world" while reaffirming their commitment to press on.

PIXELSCREEN.eu immediately coordinated recovery efforts. As CEO Frank Verstraeten later recalled, "The original Mainstage was destroyed by fire, and we had less than 24 hours to rebuild. This was only possible with equipment that was extremely reliable and could be installed very quickly."

Within a very tight window, on-site teams reassembled a clean, modern substitute Mainstage - 8 m high and 70 m wide - using nearly 700 LED cabinets. The rebuild required logistical precision and technical flexibility, supported by features such as:

Hundreds of panels went up within hours. The installation, paired with NovaStar's COEX 5G control system, which supports 5G signal transmission, allowed the control crew to adjust visual output to fit the improvised stage layout, keeping everything running smoothly. Though simpler in form, the rebuilt stage still delivered full sensory impact - vibrant screens, synced lighting, and powerful sound - proving Tomorrowland's spirit remained undimmed.

Beyond the Mainstage – Visual Continuity Across the Festival

Even as crews worked tirelessly on Orbyz, dozens of stages across the festival continued delivering immersive experiences powered by LED visuals and tight execution.

The Freedom Stage was among the most technically ambitious. Known for its vast enclosed design, the 2025 edition featured the "Floating Sky" - a kinetic LED ceiling installation that shifted shape and light above the crowd. Built using INFiLED's lightweight and transparent AMT panels featuring 70% transparency and a triangular module layout, the structure delivered layered visuals while allowing stage lighting, wind, and sound to pass through. The result was a mesmerizing, space-like ambiance that transformed continuously throughout each set.

A recently redesigned domed venue, The Great Library used curved LED screens integrated along its arches and backdrop to display animated visuals and live camera feeds. Built with INFiLED's AR panels - capable of ±10° cabinet curvature - the installation wrapped seamlessly around the dome, creating an intimate and cinematic atmosphere.

Tucked into Tomorrowland's forested area, the CORE stage returned in 2025 with a distinctive visual identity - a large, split-face screen centerpiece surrounded by natural scenery. The immersive design offered a meditative counterpoint to the adrenaline-fueled main areas.

This widespread deployment underscored the role LED visuals played - not as mere decoration, but as a binding agent across Tomorrowland's production fabric. Throughout the weekends, the show never paused - and the visual magic never faded.

A Triumph of Unity

"PIXELSCREEN.eu has been exclusively providing all video screens for Tomorrowland for 22 years, non-stop," said Frank Verstraeten.

Tomorrowland 2025 will be remembered not for the fire, but for how the event came together. In a very short time, engineers, crews, designers, and planners rebuilt what months had built, proving that unity and shared purpose can overcome any disruption.

"Unite Forever" - that wasn't just words on a screen. In 2025, it became living proof.

