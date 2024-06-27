Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Top 5 Global Biotech Company Goes Live with LifeSphere® MultiVigilance and Reporting & Analytics Solution

27 giugno 2024 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOSTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, a technology company at the forefront of life sciences and creator of LifeSphere®, today announced one of the world's largest biotech companies is live on LifeSphere® MultiVigilance and Reporting & Analytics Solution.

The company, which processes more than 600,000 adverse event cases annually and operates across all modern therapy areas and medical devices, sees the consolidation of core Safety activities from legacy on-premise systems to LifeSphere as a powerful means of streamlining the processing of high volumes of incoming data to deliver world-class patient safety.

As a member of the Life Sciences Generative AI Council, the biotech innovator is particularly keen to leverage the capabilities of LifeSphere NavaX, ArisGlobal's next-generation cognitive computing engine. The organization is working closely with ArisGlobal to further leverage advanced technology including GenAI to revolutionize global pharmacovigilance (PV) processes.

Commenting on this latest prestigious win, Rajendra Hattarki, SVP, Global Head of Consulting at ArisGlobal, said: "That yet another top-tier global life sciences brand is actively capitalizing on all that LifeSphere makes possible in automating key Safety processes, is further confirmation of the rise in aggressive, important automation and AI initiatives and priorities, for which LifeSphere is a core solution - today. We are thrilled to have met this milestone with such a fantastic organization and anticipate more success together in the future."

Ann-Marie Orange, CIO and Global Head of R&D, added: "LifeSphere is a tangible solution for pharma, enabling the implementation of AI and GenAI solutions right now. In this latest go-live, our platform is delivering on-demand access to the very latest advanced automation capabilities, unprecedented scalability, and effortless regulatory compliance in each process across this powerful platform. Lifesphere as a SaaS solution frees up pharma's vital resources previously managing internal systems and infrastructure. Standardizing on LifeSphere substantially enhances Safety processes and their efficient delivery, allowing pharma organizations to focus on their core business."

About ArisGlobalArisGlobal, an innovative life sciences technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, is transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn or visit www.arisglobal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1510670/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/top-5-global-biotech-company-goes-live-with-lifesphere-multivigilance-and-reporting--analytics-solution-302183333.html

