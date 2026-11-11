Top 5 Thermal Camera Manufacturers Capture 90% of the Market as Raytron Leads Global Thermal Imaging Shipments

YANTAI, China, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As infrared technology, particularly uncooled thermal imaging, continues to advance, its applications are expanding from traditional security and industrial inspection markets into automotive, outdoor consumer and smart device applications. According to Thermal Imaging and Sensing 2026, a report by global market research and strategy consulting firm Yole Group, the top five infrared manufacturers accounted for around 90% of total global shipments in 2025. Among them, Raytron ranked first with a 30% share, maintaining its global leadership for the second consecutive year.

Behind this achievement is Raytron's continued investment in technological innovation, spanning infrared detector development, advanced packaging and AI algorithms.

Advancing Infrared Detector Miniaturization and Resolution

From 35 μm to 17 μm, 12 μm and 8 μm, Raytron has continuously advanced infrared detector miniaturization and resolution through successive reductions in pixel pitch. Raytron developed its 8 μm infrared detector in 2021 and achieved mass production in 2025. Smaller pixel pitches allow more pixels to be integrated into the same detector area, improving spatial resolution. They can also enable smaller detectors and lower system costs at the same resolution, supporting broader adoption of thermal imaging technology.

Driving Greater Packaging Efficiency and Integration

Building on WLP, Raytron introduced SWLP (Super Wafer Level Packaging), featuring an innovative dual-layer structure designed to improve detector protection and reduce reliance on specialized cleanroom environments during downstream integration.

At CIOE 2026, Raytron introduced BCoS (Bump Chip on Substrate) packaging technology. Compared with traditional WLP solutions, BCoS eliminates wire bonding and simplifies the packaging structure. For products with equivalent specifications, it reduces detector thickness by approximately 21% and footprint by nearly 40%, enabling more compact designs and improved manufacturing efficiency.

Creating Added Value with AI-Powered Infrared Imaging

Artificial intelligence is emerging as a key driver of broader thermal imaging adoption. At CIOE 2026, Raytron unveiled its Infrared Vision-Language Model. Trained on a proprietary multimodal infrared dataset comprising over 5 million data samples, the model has achieved on-device deployment and is already being applied to intelligent analytics in areas such as industrial temperature measurement, gas detection, and night vision security.

Driven by the mission to "Create Incremental Value for Customers Through Technological Advancement", Raytron continues to enhance imaging performance and expand thermal imaging applications, bringing greater value to customers and enabling broader adoption across industries.

For Further Information

Email: sales@raytrontek.comWebsite: https://en.raytrontek.comLinkedIn: Raytron

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