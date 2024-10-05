TOPBAND Opens a New Chapter in Romania: A Legacy of Friendship and Partnership

TIMIȘOARA, Romania, Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Romania.

Last year, Topband established its European plant in Romania, a pivotal move in its global supply chain. On November 8, 2023, the plant's grand opening in Timisoara marked the start of mass production, aiming to improve delivery services for home appliances, tools, and new energy sectors.

Building the Plant

"Although we faced countless difficulties in the early stages, our team's unwavering commitment and relentless efforts turned these challenges into opportunities, leading to the current success," said Ye Shengxiang, General Manager of Topband's Europe plant.

The plant has completed construction, established comprehensive production and organizational systems, and received the Romanian environmental permit and ISO14001, ISO45001, and ISO9001 certifications, marking global recognition for environmental management, occupational health, product quality, and safety. Plans are in place to expand production to 33 lines by 2028 to boost efficiency and enhance global customer service.

A Workplace with Diversity and Inclusion

In March 2024, Topband Smart Europe Ltd. was ranked among the top ten strongest organizational culture companies and best employers in Timisoara by Romania's most authoritative HR consulting firm, Hipo, and was broadcasted by the local main TV station, Antena.

At Topband's European factory, 82% of the 190 staff are local hires. The company uses traditional festivals as a bridge for cultural exchange. "I remember during the Dragon Boat Festival, we shared Zongzi, which gave me insight into traditional Chinese holidays," said a local employee, Yu Rou. The staff grow together in respect and understanding to build a harmonious, efficient, and vibrant international team.

Joining Hands for A Shared Future

On September 19, 2024, Ye Shengxiang, General Manager of Topband's European factory, attended the inaugural China-Romania Business Bucharest Roundtable, joining officials and over 100 representatives to discuss bilateral economic and trade cooperation opportunities.

Topband's Europe factory is evolving into an independent operation center for sales, R&D, and marketing. By 2028, it aims to expand to 37,000㎡, increase staff to 1,000, and enhance production efficiency to a daily output of 6.5 million pieces for global customers.

In the future, Topband will continue to uphold the principles of open cooperation and mutual benefit, create value for global customers with intelligent control technology, and make the world smarter and more sustainable.

