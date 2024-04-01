Touroll Makes EU Debut by Introducing Powerful, Comprehensive E-Bikes

BERLIN, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring ride begins! On April 2nd, Touroll, a dedicated manufacturer and innovator of electric bikes, will make its debut in the EU market together with its new U1 and J1 series.

Founded by a young man who was determined to unlock the wonders of the great outdoors for his nature-loving father who was too old to ride his bike up the hills, Touroll was born with the mission to inspire everyone to explore the world on two wheels by creating bicycles that would be more effortless and efficient to ride. "Roll with ease, tour in peace! That's what we strive to let people know", said Touroll's founder.

The Robust Off-Road Explorer - U1 Series

The Touroll U1 is a versatile electric mountain bike ready to tackle any terrain in style. Whether you're hitting the trails or exploring off-road paths, the U1's robust frame, reliable off-road tires and high-performance components guarantee a smooth and exhilarating ride every time.

The Comprehensive Traveler - J1 Series

The J1 and J1 ST are comprehensive touring bikes, perfect for getting around town and the suburbs with ease. With a range of traveler-oriented features, such as a long-lasting battery and smart LCD with USB charging, the J1 series is a fantastic companion for individuals looking for a relaxing and enjoyable two-wheeled journey.

New Launch Celebration

From April 2nd to April 30th, Touroll is launching the new U1 and J1 series with amazing discounts on Touroll.com and partner platforms including Amazon store, Geekbuying, Geekmaxi, Geekmall and Geekbuying.pl. For a limited time, the U1 26 is available at €549, the U1 29 at €599, the J1 at €749 and the J1 ST at €799 only.

For more information, visit Touroll.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2376007/Touroll.jpg