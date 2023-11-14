Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:06
15:02 Pil Italia 2023 può scendere. Giorgetti: "Possibile correzione al ribasso"

14:49 Fentanyl, Biden e Xi verso storico accordo per stroncare i traffici

14:47 Luxuria, la confessione: "Io vittima di bullismo quando non esisteva ancora"

14:42 "Stop munizioni a Israele", Amnesty e Oxfam scrivono al Pentagono

14:37 Pari opportunità, Amazon Italia: certificazione di parità di genere per tutte linee di business

14:23 "Hitler sarebbe orgoglioso di Netanyahu", bufera su dirigente calcio inglese

14:12 Grimaldi (Alis): "Il governo stanzi per 'Sea modal shift' e per il Ferrobonus 100 mln annui"

14:08 Trasporto marittimo, Grimaldi: "Tassazione Ets ci farà fare tornare indietro di 30 anni"

13:55 Meloni: "Schengen da preservare, ripristino appena possibile"

13:54 Ambiente, La Pietra: "Agricoltura fondamentale per tutela del territorio"

13:53 Re Carlo compie 75 anni, tra famiglia ed eventi benefici

13:51 Consumi, Urso: "Mi auguro ripresa in parte finale anno"

TRACE International Releases the 2023 Bribery Risk Matrix

14 novembre 2023 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRACE, a non-profit international business association dedicated to anti-bribery, compliance, and good governance, has released the 2023 Bribery Risk Matrix, which measures business bribery risk in 194 jurisdictions.

Notable findings include:

Originally published in 2014 to meet a need in the business community for more reliable information about bribery risk worldwide, the TRACE Matrix helps companies examine the conditions that underpin business bribery risk.

"The business community plays a central role in the effort to reduce corruption," TRACE President Alexandra Wrage said. "By maintaining high ethical standards in their direct engagement with civil servants and government leaders, multinational companies can help countries improve governance. Companies, however, need to understand the sources and multifaceted character of corruption to better target risk."

The TRACE Matrix is publicly available at TRACEinternational.org/trace-matrix. Access the Matrix Data Browser at matrixbrowser.TRACEinternational.org.

About TRACETRACE is a non-profit international business association dedicated to anti-bribery, compliance and good governance. Founded in 2001 to make it easier and less expensive for companies to navigate and mitigate business bribery risk, TRACE is credited with establishing anti-bribery standards that have been adopted by hundreds of companies worldwide. Driven by the needs of its members, TRACE is continuously developing tools and resources that power compliance programs. TRACE is headquartered in the United States and registered in Canada, with a presence on four continents. For more information, visit www.TRACEinternational.org.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trace-international-releases-the-2023-bribery-risk-matrix-301987524.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
EN67685 en US ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA
