Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:03 Cellulari e bassa qualità spermatozoi, c'è una correlazione: studio spiega quale

12:41 Pensioni medici, Durigon: "Su tagli possibili correzioni con maxiemendamento"

12:02 Berlusconi iscritto al Famedio, 'pantheon' milanesi al Cimitero monumentale

11:49 Avellino, 46enne muore dopo cena al ristorante: botulino nel cibo, cos'è e sintomi

11:38 Alfonsi al Verano, ‘gazebo per aiutare cittadini e percorsi storici e botanici’  

11:34 Dengue in Italia, 298 casi da inizio anno: autoctoni salgono a 68

11:30 esclusivo Cecchi Paone all'Adnkronos "Io e Simone sposi a dicembre"

11:11 Liberata Ilaria De Rosa, hostess trevigiana arrestata per hashish in Arabia Saudita

10:43 Filippi (dg Ama), ‘al lavoro su potenziamento manutenzioni cimiteri e cremazioni’

10:42 Gualtieri al Verano, ‘luogo unico, grande lavoro per rimetterlo a posto’

10:33 Totti: "Con Ilary vorrei trovare equilibrio. Spalletti? Lo saluterei con affetto"

10:22 Chieti, trovata morta in casa a Casoli: uccisa con 7 coltellate

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Trina Solar's cumulative shipments of 210mm modules surpass 90GW

02 novembre 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has reported revenue of $11.58 billion (RMB 81.12 billion) in the first three quarters of 2023, 31.22 percent more than in the corresponding period last year. The company's report, made public on October 27, also showed that Trina Solar, continues to lead the industry with 45-46GW modules shipments, ranking second globally, and 5.6GW trackers and fixed tilt racks deliveries for the first three quarters.

Trina Solar's cumulative shipments of 210mm modules exceeded 90GW as of Q3 2023, ranking first globally. By the end of October cumulative shipments of Trina Solar's 210R modules exceeded 15GW. The company looks forward to continued growth thanks to its leading n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology, Vertex N modules, vertical n-type capacity layout and integrated PV and energy storage solutions.

In August the company led the industry into the PV 7.0 era with the mass production of Vertex N 700W modules. These have been used in many settings worldwide, including subsidence areas, seawater desalination plants, residential PV rooftops and utility-scale power stations in high-altitude, low-temperature regions, giving new impetus to green development.

In mid-October Trina Solar's 10GW Vertex N 610W modules and 10GW n-type i-TOPCon cell come to mass production at Huai'an base. The full-scale production of Huai'an Phase II ensures worry-free delivery of n-type modules and sufficient capacity for vertical n-type integration.

Also in October the company unveiled its Elementa 2 utility-scale battery system, laying a solid foundation for the integrated PV and energy storage solutions. TrinaStorage's vertically integrated production capacity, including Trinacell, battery racks and battery cabinets, ensures high reliability and safety of its products.

TrinaTracker continues to invest heavily in developing its product line with an eye to meeting the more exacting requirements of solar trackers due to new application scenarios, including complex terrain, frigid climates, high winds and sandstorms. TrinaTracker has developed the updated smart control system comprising electronic control equipment, smart algorithm and software platform, to further improve power generation and operational and maintenance efficiency.

Pioneering Trina Solar continues to lead the industry with its n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology, integrated n-type production capacity, full-portfolio of Vertex N products and integrated solar-energy storage solutions. The company is committed to continue leading the way with its smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trina-solars-cumulative-shipments-of-210mm-modules-surpass-90gw-301975344.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN56438 en US Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Ambiente Energia Energia Ambiente company's report ranking second globally Trina Solar's cumulative shipments Trina Solar has reported revenue
Vedi anche
News to go
Sgarbi, istruttoria Antitrust su caso consulenze
News to go
Giovani italiani appassionati di film e serie tv, ma due su tre li piratano
News to go
X (ex Twitter) non pagherà utenti che diffondono fake news su social
News to go
Ponte 1° novembre, 8 milioni di italiani in viaggio
News to go
Halloween, prodotti non sicuri: operazione Gdf
News to go
Attacco campo profughi, Hamas: "Oltre 50 morti e 150 feriti"
News to go
Economia circolare, Italia prima in Europa nel ciclo dei rifiuti
News to go
Mattarella: "Fellini caposaldo cultura europea Novecento"
News to go
Manovra 2024, sindacati medici: "No al taglio delle pensioni"
News to go
Parigi, donna minaccia di "far saltare tutto": polizia le spara
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Lukashenko: "Guerra in stallo, Kiev e Mosca devono trattare"
News to go
Affitti brevi, arriva il Codice identificativo nazionale


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza