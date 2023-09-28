Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 28 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 07:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

06:57 Il santo del giorno di oggi 28 settembre: Venceslao

00:05 Nadef, da conferma taglio cuneo sul lavoro nel 2024 a sostegno a famiglie: l'ok del Cdm

00:04 Migranti, oggi il Consiglio Ue: i temi sul tavolo

22:42 Inter-Sassuolo 1-2, prima sconfitta nerazzurra

22:38 Napoli-Udinese 4-1, poker azzurro e Osimhen trova il gol

22:21 Russia, Navalny trasferito in cella singola per un anno

21:14 Osimhen non tira rigore in Napoli-Udinese e poi segna, cosa succede

21:07 Olympique Marsiglia, Gattuso il nuovo allenatore

21:01 Incidente A13, auto contro tir a Ferrara: morte madre e figlia

20:59 Nba, Portland cede Lillard a Milwaukee: il maxi scambio

20:58 Ricerca, svelato al Cern un nuovo tassello sull'antimateria

20:56 Giovanni Roncato, morto a 81 anni fondatore storica valigeria

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Trina Solar's sustainable technology drives green future

28 settembre 2023 | 06.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Module has to take the whole responsibility of stability and reliability, and existing technologies are the most sustainable and practical technologies to fight climate change", Dr. Pierre Verlinden, Chief Scientist of Trina Solar, said at the European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition.

The event, the most professional and influential meeting in the PV industry, was held in Lisbon, Portugal, from September 18 to 22.

In a round-table discussion Dr. Pierre Verlinden said Trina Solar has focused on the most cost-effective and sustainable technologies at the moment. The company has invested heavily in technological innovation and led the development of TOPCon technology in 2015, almost immediately after introducing PERC, laying a solid foundation for the industrialization of n-type products. With the start of mass production of Vertex N 700W+ series modules in August, Trina Solar becomes the first module maker to mass produce TOPCon modules with power exceeding 700W.

Also at the Lisbon event, Adele Zhao, Trina's Head of Product Solutions and Marketing in EMEA, delivered a speech titled The Road to Sustainable Technology, introducing the company's latest technology, sustainable products and smart energy solutions.

The highly reliable Vertex N module has passed the thresher test of the Renewable Energy Test Center in Fremont, California, demonstrating excellent performance, and thanks to the great performance of Trina Solar's Vertex N 700W series modules, PV Evolution Labs of Napa, California, has named the company Top Performer for nine consecutive years.

The Vertex N module's high value is underlined by its "golden size" design, and small, medium and large formats, maximizing power output and reducing LCOE. Recycling solar panels prevents valuable materials from entering landfills and supports a circular economy.

Trina Solar is committed to minimizing the probability of module replacement while enhancing the energy yield throughout the product lifespan. The full range of 210mm Vertex modules was awarded the Carbon Footprint Certificate by TÜV Rheinland last year. The company's Vertex S+ modules can reduce carbon emissions by 11%, with plastics in backsheets being replaced with glass, which can be recycled.

The world has to work together on sustainability, Adele said in her speech, and Trina Solar, with its advanced technology and integrated PV and storage solutions, is  greatly contributing to green development with high-quality and low-carbon products, it's motto being "Solar Energy for All".

By the end of June the total green power Trina Solar had generated was 202.5 billion kWh, reducing CO2 by 201.89 million tons.

On September 6 the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China honored Trina Solar with the title of Decarbonisation Leader for its achievements in low-carbon transition and climate change mitigation.

Trina Solar is committed to leading the way in smart solar energy solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trina-solars-sustainable-technology-drives-green-future-301941263.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN21641 en US ICT Ambiente Energia Ambiente Ambiente Energia Economia_E_Finanza said at reliability Cina Module has to take
Vedi anche
News to go
Amazon aumenta lo stipendio ai dipendenti
News to go
Donald Trump accusato di frode da giudice New York
News to go
Sanità, professionisti da Mattarella: "Assicurare tutela della salute"
News to go
Migranti, la richiesta di Meloni ai partner EuMed9
News to go
Serie A, tutti i match di stasera e domani
News to go
Sardegna, 31 arresti in operazione Monte Nuovo
News to go
Iraq, incendio a festa di matrimonio: un centinaio di morti
News to go
Messina Denaro, tumulata la salma del boss
News to go
Mezzi pubblici, Salvini precetta sciopero venerdì: 4 ore al posto 24
News to go
Napoli, terremoto ai Campi Flegrei: scuole chiuse a Pozzuoli
News to go
Immobili, compravendite in calo
News to go
Sequestrati oltre 700 kg di cocaina, 21 arresti tra Italia e Colombia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza