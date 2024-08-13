Trintech Achieves Another Record-Breaking Quarter in Bookings with Meaningful Innovation and Customer Success

Integris, Purdue Federal Credit Union, Jenni Kayne and Insomnia Cookies Among Companies Who Partnered with Trintech in Q2

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, continues to expand its market leadership and global footprint in Q2 after a record-breaking first quarter. Led by increased adoption of Trintech's portfolio of reconciliation and financial close solutions, Trintech has grown bookings approximately 20% year over year during the first half of its fiscal year – a testament to the company's proven solution portfolio, powered by cutting-edge innovation, and supported by a dedicated, customer-oriented team.

"With new customer wins, integration of Frontier and Accurate into Trintech operations, increased deployments within existing customers, extending partnership, and ongoing solution innovation, specifically in AI, I couldn't be more proud of this team's accomplishments in the first half of our fiscal year," said Darren Heffernan, Chief Executive Officer of Trintech. "We know one-size-does-not-fit-all which is why our Adra Platform (for mid-market), and Cadency Platform (for enterprise) are designed to address the diverse needs of all markets. We are proud to lead the way in delivering impactful, efficient, and reliable financial close platforms that continue to drive value for our customers of all sizes, globally."

Sample new customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions that have adopted Trintech's solutions this quarter include: Ascent Hospitality Management, Bank of the Rockies, Binance Asia Services Pte, Bowery Residents' Committee, Chemical Guys, Douglas GmbH & Co, Empower Healthcare Solutions, Insomnia Cookies, Integris, Ivy Hospitality, Jenni Kayne, Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, Miner's Inc., Nitto Inc., PEG Companies, PriorityTrust, Purdue Federal Credit Union, SEI Group, Svea Renewable Solar AB, Taco Time Northwest, and The Eastern Company, to name a few.

"At Trintech, our commitment to agnostic and market first capabilities sets us apart in the industry. By offering solutions that seamlessly integrate with a diverse range of systems and platforms, we empower our clients with the flexibility to adapt and evolve without being constrained by technology limitations. This approach ensures our clients leverage their existing investments while embracing future innovations with exceptional customer experience. Our agnostic capabilities coupled with customer experience are not just words for Trintech —they're a cornerstone of our mission to drive excellence and adaptability in every financial close process," continued Heffernan.

Trintech's ongoing investment in its portfolio reflects its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive efficiency and operational excellence. With its latest release of Cadency, Trintech strengthens its capability to support banking and financial services with daily reconciliations by introducing new workflows that directly enable bank reporting and Swift network integrations. Additionally, the release introduces multi-byte language support, enabling users to work with data in Japanese, Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, and Korean, broadening deployment options for both new and existing customers. Furthermore, the new Automation Dashboard and Scheduler strengthen existing automation capabilities, offering finance and accounting teams full visibility into active and in-progress task automation and the ability to schedule/run automations without IT assistance. Trintech continues to lead the charge in AI-driven automation for financial close processes and is excited to share our new advancements for all Trintech solutions with customers and partners at our flagship Trintech Connect events this fall.

Trintech has been recognized for several industry awards in the first half of the year, including maintaining its #1 ranking on five grids for financial close software in G2's Summer 2024 report, being named a Market Leader in FeaturedCustomers' 2024 Financial Close Management Software Customer Success report, being named a Leader in ISG's Provider Lens ™ Finance and Accounting Platforms 2024 for Record to Report capabilities and most recently, listed to both Tech Titans 2024 Fast Tech list and Dallas Business Journal's Fast 50 list.

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our cloud–based platform and solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com.

