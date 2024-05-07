Trintech Named a Leader in ISG's Provider Lens™ Finance and Accounting Platforms 2024 for Record to Report Capabilities

Trintech's Enterprise Platform, Cadency, Recognized for Strengths in Customer Service, Configurability, User Interface, Data Handling, and Integration

DALLAS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, is pleased to announce it has been named a Leader in ISG's Provider Lens™ Finance and Accounting Platforms 2024 for Record to Report Capabilities. According to ISG, companies named Leaders have a comprehensive product and service offering, a strong market presence and established competitive position. The product portfolios and competitive strategies of Leaders are strongly positioned to win business in the markets covered by the study and represent innovative strength and competitive stability.

"We are honored that ISG has recognized Trintech's enterprise platform, Cadency, as a leader in its latest Finance and Accounting Platforms 2024 report," said Darren Heffernan, CEO of Trintech. "Our mission is to lead productivity transformation in finance and accounting by establishing an integrated platform for the Office of the CFO. By eliminating manual burdens and driving efficiency through innovative, purpose-built solutions, we aim to give people back their time, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk and empowering strategic decision-making. This makes the 'continuous close' possible – providing more accurate and up-to-date financial information, improved visibility into financial performance, and a reduced risk of errors or discrepancies going unnoticed for long periods. This is critical to help organizations make more informed decisions in real-time and react more quickly to changes in their financial position. This acknowledgment reaffirms our commitment to prioritizing customer success and fostering continuous innovation to empower organizations with seamless Record to Report processes."

Built for large enterprises, Cadency is the leading end-to-end platform for Record to Report processes including transaction matching (Cadency Match), account reconciliation (Cadency Certification), journal entry (Cadency Journal Entry) and close task management (Cadency Close). As a leader in mature AI Technologies for the financial close, Cadency's machine learning algorithms and robotic process automations minimize manual efforts and efficiently manage risk throughout Record to Report activities. This is bolstered by Cadency's dedicated integrations with (and certifications by) leading ERPs as well as Trintech's Universal Connectors that provide integration with virtually any 3rd party system. Cadency enhances visibility for global leadership, ensures policy adherence, manages risk, reduces menial efforts, and enables a controlled transformation of accounting operations while minimizing change management effort.

"Trintech's Cadency platform offers comprehensive support, user-focused innovation, effortless data integration and extensive customization options to enhance efficiency," Gaurang Pagdi, Lead Analyst at ISG.

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our cloud–based platform and solutions enable over 4,200 clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com.

