Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Dicembre 2024
Aggiornato: 09:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Trintech Ranked #1 on Four Grids for Financial Close Software in G2's Winter 2025 Report

19 dicembre 2024 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

DALLAS and LONDON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, proudly announces its recognition as a top-performing provider in G2's Winter 2025 Report. Trintech earned 12 prestigious badges, including Leader status in 11 categories, and its Adra Platform was ranked #1 on four G2 grids for financial close software in Europe and EMEA.

This achievement underscores Trintech's commitment to delivering innovative and scalable financial close solutions that meet the diverse needs of organizations worldwide.

Winter 2025 G2 Badges for Trintech include:

Adra Platform:

®®®®®®® ®

Cadency Platform:

®®®

Additionally, Trintech earned the coveted "Users Love Us" badge, reflecting strong customer satisfaction across its platforms.

G2 Customer Testimonials Showcase Impact of Trintech's Platforms:  

"Our consistent recognition as a #1 leader by G2 reflects the trust our customers place in Trintech to deliver exceptional solutions tailored to their unique needs," said Darren Heffernan, CEO of Trintech. "With Adra for mid-market organizations and Cadency for enterprises, we offer innovative, efficient platforms that drive measurable value. We're honored to lead the industry and remain focused on empowering finance teams globally."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

To learn more about how Trintech's financial close solutions can help you close your books faster, visit trintech.com

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our cloud–based platform and solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com.

Media Contact:Kelli ShoevlinDirector, Global Corporate Marketing & Communicationskelli.shoevlin@trintech.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584447/Trintech_Ranked_G2_Winter_Report.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161503/Trintech_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trintech-ranked-1-on-four-grids-for-financial-close-software-in-g2s-winter-2025-report-302335931.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN83051 en US ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza top performing provider prestigious badges Trintech Ranked provider
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuova fase di maltempo sull'Italia: in arrivo pioggia e neve
News to go
Treviso, 55enne morto per sospetta febbre emorragica
News to go
Governo, Meloni: "Sempre più centrale in numerose dinamiche internazionali"
News to go
Camorra, colpo al clan degli 'scissionisti': 53 arresti
News to go
Manovra, aumento stipendi ministri: emendamento ritirato
News to go
Migranti, Mattarella: "Dramma trasformato in minaccia da alcuni Stati"
News to go
Imu, scade oggi il termine per pagare la seconda rata
News to go
Stellantis, Urso: "Spero in un nuovo inizio da tavolo 17 dicembre"
News to go
Siria, Osservatorio per i diritti umani: "Raid israeliani su Tartus, i più pesanti in 12 anni"
News to go
Metamizolo, allarme Aifa sul farmaco antidolorifico e antifebbre
News to go
Bollette del gas più care, le cause
News to go
Industria, produzione metalmeccanica -1,6% nel terzo trimestre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza