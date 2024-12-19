Trintech Ranked #1 on Four Grids for Financial Close Software in G2's Winter 2025 Report

DALLAS and LONDON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, proudly announces its recognition as a top-performing provider in G2's Winter 2025 Report. Trintech earned 12 prestigious badges, including Leader status in 11 categories, and its Adra Platform was ranked #1 on four G2 grids for financial close software in Europe and EMEA.

This achievement underscores Trintech's commitment to delivering innovative and scalable financial close solutions that meet the diverse needs of organizations worldwide.

Winter 2025 G2 Badges for Trintech include:

Adra Platform:

Cadency Platform:

Additionally, Trintech earned the coveted "Users Love Us" badge, reflecting strong customer satisfaction across its platforms.

G2 Customer Testimonials Showcase Impact of Trintech's Platforms:

"Our consistent recognition as a #1 leader by G2 reflects the trust our customers place in Trintech to deliver exceptional solutions tailored to their unique needs," said Darren Heffernan, CEO of Trintech. "With Adra for mid-market organizations and Cadency for enterprises, we offer innovative, efficient platforms that drive measurable value. We're honored to lead the industry and remain focused on empowering finance teams globally."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

To learn more about how Trintech's financial close solutions can help you close your books faster, visit trintech.com.

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our cloud–based platform and solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com.

