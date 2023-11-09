Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 09 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Trintech's Adra Suite Ranks #1 for Financial Close Software in EMEA in G2's Fall 2023 Report

09 novembre 2023 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DALLAS and LONDON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced the company has received new badges based on customer reviews received on G2, a leading global tech marketplace and review platform. In addition to multiple references to impeccable customer service, the company's Adra Suite ranked #1 for Financial Close Software in EMEA, and received the Leader badge for Financial Close Software in Europe for the 4th quarter in a row.

"We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to delivering the very best user experience possible for our customers," said Scott Vipond, Managing Director, EMEA. "It is a reflection of the trust, confidence, and satisfaction that our customers place in Trintech's ability to help them deliver a quick and accurate close process each month."

Trintech top five highlights from G2 include:

"Ranking on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

To learn more about how Trintech's financial close solutions can help you close your books faster, visit trintech.com

Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based, integrated reconciliation and financial close solutions for Finance & Accounting departments. From high volume transaction matching, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, close management tasks, to governance, risk and compliance – Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including its Cadency® Platform (for large enterprises) and Adra® Suite (for mid-market organizations), help manage all aspects of the reconciliation and financial close processes. Over 4,200 clients worldwide – including the majority of the Fortune 100 – rely on Trintech's solutions to enable their F&A operation to become a strategic partner to the business by optimizing data, controlling risk, driving efficiencies, and providing strategic insights.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:Kelli ShoevlinDirector, Global Corporate Marketing & Communicationskelli.shoevlin@trintech.com 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2271299/Trintech_Financial_Close_Leader_Europe_2023.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2271298/Trintech_Financial_Close_Leader_EMEA_2023.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161503/Trintech_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trintechs-adra-suite-ranks-1-for-financial-close-software-in-emea-in-g2s-fall-2023-report-301982258.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
