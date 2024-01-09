Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Gennaio 2024
18:32
comunicato stampa

Trojan Technologies to sell Salsnes Filter business

09 gennaio 2024 | 18.14
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Salsnes Filter (Norway) to become a standalone entity.

LONDON, ON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trojan Technologies today announced their plan to sell the Salsnes Filter business to current and former members of the Salsnes management team, with an anticipated closing of the transaction in mid-January 2024. Following the closing, Salsnes Filter will be a standalone organization and no longer an affiliate of Trojan Technologies.

The transaction will provide Salsnes-Filter with the opportunity to reinvest further in their solids separation filter technology to better serve the demands of the water treatment industry.  

"With today's announcement, we believe Salsnes will be advantaged as a standalone company with greater opportunities to pursue their eco-efficient solids separation solutions," said Tom Siller, President of Trojan Technologies.

"After 11 years of working together, we've created customer partnerships that have helped solve the challenging problems that customers face in the water treatment industry," Mr. Siller continued. "Under the leadership of Johan Sellaeg, the associates at Salsnes will be able to continue their impact on providing eco-efficient solutions across the globe".

"I am very excited to lead our dedicated group of professionals to chart our own destiny," affirmed Johan Sellaeg, who will be the Managing Director of Salsnes following the closing of the transaction. "With this team committed to growing our business and building deeper relationships with the customers who could benefit from our solids separation filter technology, we look forward to pursuing a successful future."

Since 1991, Salsnes has been offering their solids separation filter technology and pursuing research, product development, testing, and quality initiatives. This focus and dedication have produced a highly efficient and reliable filter that maximizes solids separation, while dramatically decreasing costs including capital, operating, maintenance and land. With installations around the world and in a variety of municipal and industrial applications, the Salsnes Filter system is synonymous with eco-efficient solids separation technology. Salsnes Filter will remain at its current production facility in Salsnes Norway.

Not an Offer of any Securities

The information in this communication is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute, or form a part of, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Trojan Technologies Group ULC

Trojan Technologies provides innovative water technologies that help customers meet their water quality objectives and improve the lives of more than one billion people globally. Our products and services play vital roles in making the various stages of the water treatment process more effective and efficient. Headquartered in Canada, Trojan Technologies applications and markets served include municipal wastewater, drinking water, environmental contaminant treatment; residential water treatment; ultra-purification of water used in food and beverage manufacturing, pharmaceutical processing, and semiconductor applications; and filtration. Trojan Technologies product brands include TrojanUV, Aria Filtra (formerly Pall Water), Aquafine, and VIQUA. For more information, visit TrojanTechnologies.com. Trojan Technologies is an operating company of Veralto Corporation (NYSE: VLTO). 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the closing of, and the anticipated benefits of, the transaction are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. Trojan Technologies and Salsnes Filter disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2306642/Trojan_Technologies__Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trojan-technologies-to-sell-salsnes-filter-business-302030237.html

