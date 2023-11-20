Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 20 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

TSI Group Joins Halma Group, Unveiling New Avenues for Growth

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeDan Surgical Innovations, a leading player in the medical technology sector, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the Halma Group. This strategic move marks the formation of the TSI Group, which is comprised of TeDan Surgical Innovations, West Coast Surgical, and Axcess Surgical. 

Halma, a global group of life-saving technology companies, has successfully acquired the TSI Group, setting the stage for unprecedented opportunities in the Neuro, Spine, and Cardiothoracic markets. This collaborative effort underscores a commitment to better support customers by integrating the strengths of the three companies. 

"This is an exciting development for the TSI Group, supporting our ambitions to expand and develop globally," says Danny Fishman, President at the TSI Group. "We've engaged in extensive discussions with Halma, ensuring that they are the right home for our business. We are confident that this partnership will not only provide the stability we need but also offer the support to accelerate our growth." 

The alignment of the TSI Group's purpose with Halma's vision became evident during these discussions – both entities share a commitment to improving people's health to foster a safer, cleaner, and healthier future for everyone, every day. 

Halma's intention to broaden the scope of surgical access devices in priority markets sees the addition of the TSI Group as a significant leap forward. Leveraging Halma's expansive network of resources and focus on operational excellence, the TSI Group anticipates numerous new opportunities on the horizon. 

"We don't anticipate any immediate changes to the way we work with our valued partners, nor any impact on roles. We will continue delivering the fantastic products and services we pride ourselves on," says Danny Fishman.  

The union of the TSI Group with Halma marks a pivotal moment for both organizations, creating a synergy that positions the TSI Group for sustained success and innovation in the dynamic field of medical technology. 

About TSI: TSI is a global leader in surgical access systems with a specialty focus in spine, neuro, orthopedic and cardiothoracic surgery. TSI is at the forefront of innovation in surgical access and instrumentation recognized by global industry leaders, teaching institutions and clinician thought leaders around the world. Its company founders, with a combined market experience of more than 75 years, have driven successful initiatives resulting in profitable business. 

About Halma: Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. It employs over 8,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific. Halma is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LON: HLMA) and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 index. 

For more information:www.tedansurgical.com

Media Contact:bschueler@tedansurgical.com / +1 713-554-1331

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280792/PG5_Testimonial_Still.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/972648/4413208/TSI_Primary_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tsi-group-joins-halma-group-unveiling-new-avenues-for-growth-301992958.html

