Sabato 11 Gennaio 2025
10:59
TVCMALL Leads Wholesale Innovation for Simplified Online Retail Business Success at CES 2025

11 gennaio 2025 | 10.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2025, one of the largest tech events globally, concluded with over 4,000 exhibitors showcasing breakthroughs in AI, digital health, and mobility. TVCMALL, a leading one-stop B2B wholesaler, made its second consecutive appearance at the event, delivering comprehensive solutions and introducing a new brand, LEMONDA. With a focus on eco-friendly products and AI-driven accessories, TVCMALL is redefining the wholesale experience for global entrepreneurs.

Revolutionizing Wholesale with AI and SustainabilityTVCMALL is a one-stop platform offering over 1 million SKUs, including mobile accessories, smart tech, and consumer electronics. At CES 2025, the company presented a range of cutting-edge products, from biodegradable phone cases to AI-driven gadgets like Meta Quest 3 headbands, wireless chargers, power banks, and gaming accessories. As part of its innovative approach, TVCMALL launched LEMONDA, a lifestyle brand focused on sustainability. Featuring lightweight, corrosion-resistant resin smartwatch straps and eco-friendly packaging, LEMONDA aligns with the growing demand for green solutions in tech, further cementing TVCMALL's commitment to a sustainable future.

Comprehensive Solutions for RetailersTVCMALL simplifies sourcing with an extensive catalog and AI-powered ordering systems, allowing businesses to streamline purchasing and make data-driven decisions. With no minimum order quantity (MOQ) on most products and a flexible dropshipping service, TVCMALL supports businesses with customized solutions tailored to their needs. Whether through personalized packaging or exclusive designs, TVCMALL helps entrepreneurs enhance their brand visibility and stay competitive. The platform also integrates with Amazon and custom APIs for a seamless experience.

Commitment to Quality and Global GrowthTVCMALL is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs succeed in both established and emerging markets. By offering competitive prices, fast delivery, and in-depth market insights, TVCMALL empowers businesses to expand into regions like Europe, Southeast Asia, and Brazil. The company works with trusted partners like Dux Ducis, CaseMe, and Nillkin, ensuring the reliability and quality of its offerings. Additionally, TVCMALL provides value-added services like product photography, factory inspections, and certifications (CE, RoHS), assisting clients with smooth market entry.

"At TVCMALL, our vision is to build a more generous and thriving world," said Leo Chen, Founder and Chairman of TVCMALL. "CES 2025 is not just an exhibition for us; it's an opportunity to collaborate, innovate, and inspire a new era of retail and technology."

For more information, please visit www.tvcmall.com or contact sales@tvcmall.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593486/TVCMALL_booth_layout_at_CES_2025.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tvcmall-leads-wholesale-innovation-for-simplified-online-retail-business-success-at-ces-2025-302345615.html

