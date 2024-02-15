Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 19:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

UCC Holding Signs Contracts for Seven Energy Projects in Kazakhstan with the Kazakh Ministry of Energy and QazaqGaz

15 febbraio 2024 | 19.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the signing ceremony witnessed by H.H. the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and H.E. the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and as part of a series of contracts signed between Qatari companies and various Kazakh entities, UCC Holding signed two energy contracts for seven projects.

The first contract with QazaqGas comprises:

The contract was signed by Mr. Mohammed Moutaz Al-Khayyat, representing UCC Holding in his capacity as Chairman, and Mr. Sanzhar Zharkeshov, representing QazaqGas, as CEO.

The second contract is with the Ministry of Energy and encompass: 

The contract and MoU were signed by H.E. Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev on behalf of the Ministry and Mr. Mohamed Moutaz Al Khayyat on behalf of UCC Holding in his capacity as Chairman.

On this occasion, H.E. the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Almassadam Satkalyev, expressed his pleasure to see Qatari investments in Kazakhstan, which help grow the economy, diversify its sources of financing, and benefit the Kazakh community, expressing his readiness to take all steps that would facilitate the work of Qatari private companies in his country.

Mr. Mohammed Moutaz Al-Khayyat praised the warm welcome received by the Qatari private companies in Kazakhstan, the prosperous investment environment, and the multiple fields that the country enjoys. Mr. Al-Khayyat also thanked H.H. the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for his constant support to the Qatari private sector in its international expansions.

For his part, Mr. Sanzhar Zharkeshov, CEO of QazaqGas, praised all the efforts resulting in the signing of these contracts, wishing UCC Holding success in these projects considering the distinguished relations between the two countries.

For his part, Mr. Ramez Al-Khayyat, President of UCC Holding, said: "The investment environment in Kazakhstan enjoys many advantages, especially in the energy sector, this signing is the result of discussions that have taken place in recent months in Qatar and Kazakhstan, and we look forward to commencing work on the ground during the second half of this year."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ucc-holding-signs-contracts-for-seven-energy-projects-in-kazakhstan-with-the-kazakh-ministry-of-energy-and-qazaqgaz-302063387.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN38176 en US Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Energia Economia_E_Finanza Signs Contracts for Seven Energy Projects in Kazakhstan various Kazakh Kazakistan Qatar
Vedi anche
News to go
Nordio: "Su sequestro telefonini presto nuove norme"
News to go
Decreto Milleproroghe, le novità
News to go
Dengue, controlli in porti e aeroporti
News to go
Farmaci, contrasto 'pharma crime' in Ue: siti oscurati e sequestri
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Tajani: "Sostegno a de-escalation"
News to go
San Valentino, la festa degli innamorati fa i conti con i rincari
News to go
Riparte bonus colonnine per auto elettriche
News to go
Protesta trattori, il punto: accordo in maggioranza su sostegni
News to go
Precompilata Iva, pronto modello 2024 per professionisti e imprese
News to go
Bonus genitori separati, domande fino al 31 marzo
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ostaggi liberati erano nella casa di una famiglia a Rafah
News sto go
Cgia: torna ad aumentare popolo partite Iva


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza