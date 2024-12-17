Cerca nel sito
 
Ultima Markets makes history as the first CFD broker to join the United Nations Global Compact initiative

17 dicembre 2024 | 02.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Markets, a leading CFD trading services provider, is proud to announce that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative, becoming the first CFD broker to participate in this drive.

UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, allowing companies to align their strategies and operations with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Ultima Markets is honoured to be part of the Compact initiative.

This initiative reinforces the broker's commitment to sustainability by aligning its business practices with the ten principles of the UN Global Compact. It aims to promote environmental responsibility, social equity, and strong governance across the financial services sector.

A Global Alliance

Participation in the Compact initiative marks a significant milestone in Ultima Markets' dedication towards building a more inclusive and sustainable global economy. As part of a network of 25,000+ organisations across 167 countries, the company will work with international leaders to combat climate change, promote equality, and encourage economic prosperity.

Jean Philippe, Ultima Markets' Board Advisor for Corporate Governance and Sustainability, says, "By joining the Compact initiative, we are advancing ethical financial services and contributing to a sustainable future. Sustainability is embedded in our core mission."

"As an essential player in the finance and technology industry, we focus on aligning our operations and business practices with the Global Goals."

Aligning with the Global Goals

The fintech company aims to promote financial literacy and learning to empower employees and communities, fostering a culture of education that supports SDG 4: Quality Education. Its emphasis on SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure reflects its commitment to harness innovative technologies that improve access to financial services.

The multi-asset trading platform pledges to adopt eco-friendly office practices to reduce its environmental impact for SDG 13: Climate Action. The company will continue supporting the Compact and other global partners for SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

Ultima Markets seeks to deliver long-term value to its clients through education, innovation, climate action, and global collaborations while contributing to the broader sustainability movement.

About Ultima Markets

Ultima Markets is a licensed broker offering access to 250+ financial instruments. With a team of 2,000+ professionals across 15 global offices, we serve clients in 172+ countries. Visit us on FacebookXInstagramLinkedIn and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2576590/Ultima_Markets.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509939/Ultima_Markets_LOGO.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ultima-markets-makes-history-as-the-first-cfd-broker-to-join-the-united-nations-global-compact-initiative-302332013.html

