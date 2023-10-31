Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 31 Ottobre 2023
comunicato stampa

Ultraviolette Gears Up for its International Debut at EICMA 2023; Set to Showcase High Performance Motorcycle Platforms

31 ottobre 2023 | 13.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultraviolette, an innovator in sustainable mobility with a unique vision of creating top-of-the-line mobility solutions is poised to electrify the global stage with its debut at EICMA 2023. EICMA - the world's largest and most prestigious two-wheeler exhibition is scheduled to take place in Milan, Italy, from November 7 to 12, 2023.

Ultraviolette will be unveiling the International Spec F77, India's first high-performance electric motorcycle at the event. The F77 will not only mark Ultraviolette's debut in the European markets but is also set to become one of the most advanced electric two-wheeler platforms worldwide. This announcement underscores Ultraviolette's commitment to constantly push the boundaries of innovation and technology not just in India but also in the global markets.

The company's flagship electric motorcycle – the F77 has been designed and developed completely in India. The F77 will be launched internationally within the first year of its production.

Ultraviolette will have a cutting-edge product showcase at its Futuristic Zone – The UV Space Station that will accommodate multiple motorcycles, technology demonstration and merchandise. The UV Space Station will offer an exciting and immersive experience to the visitors at 2023 EICMA, encapsulating the brand's forward-looking vision and its striking aerospace-based design philosophy. Ultraviolette aims to showcase its unmatched design and development expertise and establish the brand as a pioneer in performance motorcycles - segments previously driven by the legacy European and Japanese motorcycle brands participating at the event.

Ultraviolette will be present with its futuristic offerings at Hall 22P, Stand Q20 at EICMA 2023. The company's press conference is scheduled on November 8 at 3:40 PM (CST) / 7:10 PM (IST).

About Ultraviolette Automotive:

Established in 2016 by Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan, Ultraviolette Automotive is an innovator in sustainable mobility and energy infrastructure. The company is developing India's first ecosystem of high-performance electric vehicles and future-ready energy infrastructure. https://www.ultraviolette.com/

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262197/Ultraviolette_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ultraviolette-gears-up-for-its-international-debut-at-eicma-2023-set-to-showcase-high-performance-motorcycle-platforms-301972783.html

