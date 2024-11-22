Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 22 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 03:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

UN Foundation's 2024 "We the Peoples" Awards Ceremony Honors Global Leaders

22 novembre 2024 | 03.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Rt. Hon. Dame Jacinda Ardern, former New Zealand Prime Minister, recognized as Champion for Global Change

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Foundation's We the Peoples Global Leadership Awards were announced today in New York City, recognizing seven extraordinary honorees who have achieved outsized impact on the world stage. 

The 2024 honorees are: Rt. Hon. DameJacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand; TIME, accepted by Jessica Sibley, Chief Executive Officer; Amanda Gorman, Poet and Activist; Angélique Kidjo, Grammy-Winner and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador; Louise Mabulo, Founder of the Cacao Project; and UN Emergency First Responders, accepted by team members from United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) and the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG).

"At this time of great consequence and change in our world, we gather to recognize exceptional leaders who in their communities and on the world stage have shown unique imagination, courage, and resolve," said Elizabeth Cousens, President and CEO of the UN Foundation. "These honorees show us that leadership takes many forms — from humanitarian service to community activism to art, journalism, and statecraft at the highest levels. They show that progress is most possible when we unite our strengths for common cause." 

At the We the Peoples Awards, named for the powerful opening words of the UN Charter, this year's honorees earned accolades for their integrity, resilience, and grit, and for their unwavering commitment to building a safer, fairer, and better world.

Champion for Global Change

Goal 17 Innovation in Partnership Award 

Unite our Strength Award

SDG Vanguard Awards 

Each year, the UN Foundation has honored the compassion, courage, and determination of UN frontline workers with the UN Heroes Award. This year's honor went to UN Emergency First Responders.

The 2024 We the Peoples Awards Ceremony was held at Gotham Hall in New York City. Photos, remarks, transcripts, and videos will be made available via the UN Foundation's press kit on a rolling basis following the event.

About The UN FoundationFor over 25 years, the UN Foundation has built novel innovations and partnerships to support the United Nations and help solve global problems at scale. As an independent charitable organization, the Foundation was created to work closely with the United Nations to address humanity's greatest challenges and drive global progress. Learn more at www.unfoundation.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2423601/United_Nations_Foundation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/un-foundations-2024-we-the-peoples-awards-ceremony-honors-global-leaders-302313288.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN62723 en US Ambiente Altro Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza recognized as Champion Nuova Zelanda rt kurciatovio
Vedi anche
News to go
Bitcoin, ennesimo record: continua l'effetto Trump
Salvatores al cinema con 'Napoli New York': "Non riconosco più il pianeta in cui vivo"
News to go
Anci, Mattarella: "Il ruolo dei Comuni è cruciale"
Autonomia, Camera boccia mozione opposizioni: scatta la protesta, esposti Tricolori - Video
News to go
Sciopero dei medici domani 20 novembre
News to go
Regionali, il centrosinistra vince in Emilia Romagna e Umbria
News to go
Caro rifiuti, spesa media per le famiglie sale a 329 euro nel 2024
News to go
Scuola, ministro Valditara firma decreto da 12,8 milioni di euro
News to go
Sicurezza sui bus, contro aggressioni 'panic button' e bodycam su controllori
News to go
Mutui, Bankitalia: a settembre tassi in calo al 3,82%
News to go
L'agricoltura italiana è la più green d'Europa
News to go
Elezioni Regionali, Emilia-Romagna al voto il 17 e 18 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza