Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 05:00
Unical Expands European Sales & Support with New Office in Surrey, United Kingdom

14 agosto 2024 | 05.00
PHOENIX, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unical Aviation, Inc. (Unical), a leader in the commercial aerospace Used Serviceable Material market, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Surrey, United Kingdom. This expansion underscores the company's commitment to strengthening its footprint across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), allowing for enhanced service delivery and closer client engagement in these vital markets.

Located in the scenic town of Dorking in Surrey, the new office will serve as a strategic hub for sales and regional support operations. The new office will support stronger relationships with partners and customers throughout the EMEA region.

"We are very excited to open our new office in Dorking, Surrey. The new office and expansion of our team in the UK really demonstrates the recent success & growth we have experienced in the EMEA region & elevates us into a great position to support our regional customers better going forwards, whilst enabling us to really drive our continued growth strategy in EMEA," said Chief Commercial Officer Stefan Haynes.

Unical's expansion is a testament to the company's recent growth and success in Europe. The new office coincides with a partnership announced earlier this year whereby Unical is storing and distributing parts from a warehouse at London's Heathrow Airport. Together, these announcements highlight the company's dedication to its EMEA customers and its ongoing commitment to providing exceptional service and support in the surrounding regions.

About Unical Aviation, Inc.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Glendale, AZ, Unical Aviation supplies aircraft parts and components to thousands of aviation customers around the globe. With roughly 90 million parts and over 1 million unique airframe and engine part numbers in stock, Unical is one of the largest suppliers of new and used serviceable material for the commercial aerospace industry. Unical's recently expanded engines business and vertically integrated MRO and 145 repair affiliate companies provide a full and comprehensive aftermarket parts and service solution to the world's most trusted airlines, OEMs, and MROs. Read more at www.unical.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unical-expands-european-sales--support-with-new-office-in-surrey-united-kingdom-302221621.html

