Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 20 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:49 Meloni, possibile visita in Israele dopo vertice al Cairo

12:48 Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, si scava nel cortile dell'ex hotel Astor

12:29 Carlo III e la passione per Star Trek, i fan degli Ufo: "Dica cosa sa"

12:13 X Factor Italia, scelti i concorrenti per i Live Show: ecco le squadre

12:10 Sondaggi politici, Meloni al top nel governo e Fratelli d'Italia al 30%

12:07 Cinema, fondi pubblici e flop in sala: ecco i registi che hanno percepito compensi milionari

12:01 Torino, 16enne investita e uccisa da un'auto mentre attraversa la strada

11:53 Incendi Messina, i roghi da Villafranca Tirrena a Milazzo

11:14 Incendi Sicilia, video incastra piromane: arrestato dipendente comunale

10:45 Caso Shibli, l'ira di Orsini: "Su scrittrice palestinese fiera Francoforte tocca il fondo"

10:22 Benzina, prezzi di oggi: è ancora discesa

10:11 Roma, perde il controllo della moto: morto 38enne

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Unilumin Group Signed an Agreement with Saudi Arabia in the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation

20 ottobre 2023 | 12.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Unilumin Group enjoys a good partnership with Saudi Arabia, and we'll step up more cooperation in the future" Daoren Yuan, the vice president of Unilumin, said.

The Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was held in Beijing from Oct 17 to 18. On the conference, Unilumin Group, the leading enterprise in LED industry, signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia in fields such as sports, cinema, culture and others to jointly promote the development of Saudi Arabia's entertainment industry and experiential digital economy.

Combined hardware with digital contents, software control system and human-machine interactive technologies, Unilumin now start to provide LED digitalized metasight (means the combination of display and light) solutions to global countries.

Recently, MSG Sphere in Las Vegas is going viral for its out-of-this-world display on the Las Vegas Strip, greatly impressed the whole world. Whereas, there is also a giant LED spherical screen with 35-meter diameter in Saudi Arabia created by Unilumin, breaking the 2022 Guinness World Record. In this project, Unilumin has provided a complete integrated solution for the LED spherical screen, including project creative design, customized LED screen modules, spherical digital creative content, etc.

Unilumin enjoys a good partnership with Saudi Arabia, which is one of the most important markets for Unilumin. "The cooperation with Saudi Arabia in different fields such as sports, culture, cinema, amusements, etc. will definitely bring mutual benefits to both sides." Daoren Yuan said.

Besides, Unilumin has established completed service system for pre-sale, sale, after-sales process in more than 160 countries around the world, and initiated the "eight-hour service circle" worldwide to boost a more efficient service system.

As a global enterprise, Unilumin has provided LED technologies for the World Cup 2022 Qatar, the World Cup Russia, as well as international events such as the Indian Premier Cricket League, the Arabian Gulf Football League and the Moroccan First Division, which promoted the development of cultural tourism industry, smart city and sports industry on the "Belt and Road" platform.

Over the past decade, China has signed cooperation agreements with more than 150 countries and more than 30 international organizations. As a high-tech global enterprise, Unilumin will continuously contribute LED metasight technologies and wisdom to the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2253011/image_1.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unilumin-group-signed-an-agreement-with-saudi-arabia-in-the-third-belt-and-road-forum-for-international-cooperation-301963066.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN44321 en US ICT Economia_E_Finanza Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza good partnership we'll step vice president of Unilumin partnership
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele-Hamas, le ultime news del giorno
News to go
Renzi-Calenda, ufficiale separazione tra Italia Viva e Azione
News to go
Premio Sacharov 2023 a Mahsa Amini e a Donna, vita e libertà
Sciopero generale 20 ottobre: a rischio aerei, treni bus e metro
News to go
Manovra 2024 bocciata, Cgil prepara sciopero generale
News to go
Scommesse calcio, patteggia anche Sandro Tonali
News to go
Allarme terrorismo, Italia e altri 8 Paesi Ue sospendono Schengen
News to go
Inflazione, 1 italiano su 3 taglia spesa alimentare
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, le news del 19 ottobre 2023
News to go
Greta Thunberg, libertà su cauzione dopo arresto a Londra
News to go
Scommesse calcio, Nicolò Fagioli patteggia
News to go
Cavalieri del Lavoro, consegnate le onorificenze al Quirinale


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza