Univers Launches EnOS™ Ark 2.0: Smarter, Faster, and Scalable AI for Energy Savings and Carbon Reduction

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Univers, the global leader in AI for Energy, today announced EnOS™ Ark 2.0 (Ark), its most advanced solution for enterprises to accelerate decarbonisation with verified savings and compliance-ready carbon intelligence.

Recently named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Industrial IoT Platforms, Univers continues to set the benchmark for applied AI in energy and sustainability.

Built on the EnOS™ platform, Ark is a modular, enterprise-ready application designed for scale. Unlike traditional systems that take months or years to configure, Ark connects meters, building systems, and IoT devices in weeks. Enterprises gain real-time visibility and control across sites, with AI-powered insights, natural language interfaces, and automated verification to ensure savings are sustained and auditable.

"With EnOS™ Ark 2.0, integrating AI and GenAI across its unified cloud-edge IIoT platform enables autonomous industrial operations and intelligent full life-cycle device management, acting in real time to accelerate the net zero journey," said Michael Ding, Global Executive Director, Univers.

EnOS™ Ark 2.0 is now available to enterprise customers worldwide.

About Univers

Univers is a global leader for AI in Energy.

Univers' EnOS™ platform empowers enterprises across industries to solve complex energy challenges with intelligent, data-driven insights.

With 365 million devices connected, 845GW of renewable energy managed, and a global network of 800+ customers, we are the only global technology partner offering a truly comprehensive, end-to-end energy management solution, supporting enterprises at every stage of their energy transition journey.

For more information, please visit univers.com.

