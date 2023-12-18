Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 18 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:45 Il Concertone del Primo Maggio si sposta al Circo Massimo

13:39 Milano, figlio La Russa sarà sentito da pm: è indagato per stupro

13:37 Morgan: "Deluso alla Meloni, non è stata di parola"

13:31 Covid e Natale, Pregliasco: "Tampone pre-cenoni, a prescindere dai sintomi"

13:05 Box office, Wonka domina gli incassi

13:00 L'Ue apre procedura d'infrazione contro X

12:58 Patto di stabilità, Mattarella: "Pazienza e chiarezza in negoziati". In Ue serve "voto a maggioranza"

12:49 Suicidio assistito in Italia, il caso di un 40enne a Piombino

12:47 Champions League, sorteggi ottavi: avversarie dure per Inter, Napoli e Lazio

12:43 BrianzAcque, in 600 a 'La sensibile magia dell’acqua' per festeggiare 20esimo anniversario

12:39 Mes, Conte chiede il Giurì d'onore: "Meloni ha mentito al Parlamento"

12:13 Roma, maxi incidente sul Gra: coinvolti 6 veicoli, un morto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

UofL's renewable energy prize awarded to Martin Green for low-cost, high-efficiency silicon solar cells

18 dicembre 2023 | 13.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Nominations for 2025 Leigh Ann Conn Prize due by Dec. 31, 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Green, Scientia Professor and world-leading silicon cell pioneer at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney, Australia, has won the 2023 Leigh Ann Conn Prize for Renewable Energy from the University of Louisville. The prize recognizes outstanding renewable energy ideas and achievements with proven global impact.

Professor Green — described as the "father of modern photovoltaics" — is recognized for groundbreaking achievements in high conversion efficiency of silicon photovoltaic materials as well as leading the invention and development of the passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) solar cell.

PERC technology improved the quality of both top and rear surfaces of standard silicon solar cells, resulting in greater and more efficient generation. This allowed more electricity to be generated from sunlight, lowering costs and increasing the adoption of solar energy worldwide.

PERC currently dominates global solar cell production. Together with Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) cells – first demonstrated by Green's research group – PERC account for over 90% of solar cells manufactured in the world today at a sales value exceeding $100 billion USD to date.

Professor Green is thrilled to be awarded the Leigh Ann Conn Prize. "From the start of my career, I was determined to do something that would make a difference in the world. I am very proud that, through the efforts of my team and countless others, we now have low-cost solar as a means for reducing the impact of climate change while, at the same time, reducing the cost of energy generation, something not widely thought possible only a decade ago," said Green.

In March 2024, Green will give a public lecture in Louisville about his winning work and achievements. He will receive the Conn Prize medal and $50,000 award at a formal ceremony.

The prize is named for the late daughter of Hank and Rebecca Conn, who were university alumni and benefactors. Their vision to create a legacy in honor of Leigh Ann celebrates scientists with the resiliency to endure renewable energy technology innovation and translation into the marketplace, where impact occurs.

Nominations for the 2025 Leigh Ann Conn Prize competition close Dec. 31, 2024. Criteria, instructions, and full Green story and photo are found at http://leighannconnprize.org/. For more information, contact Andrew Marsh at 502-852-8597 or LeighAnnConnPrize@louisville.edu.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uofls-renewable-energy-prize-awarded-to-martin-green-for-low-cost-high-efficiency-silicon-solar-cells-302017427.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN95784 en US Politica_E_PA Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Energia Politica_E_PA Energia Economia_E_Finanza nominations for 2025 awarded to Martin Green low cost low cost
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra 2024, tutte le novità: pensioni, Ponte, casa
News to go
Sciopero nella sanità oggi, dai medici ai veterinari: chi si ferma e perché
News to go
Assegno inclusione, al via le domande
News to go
Usa, Trump contro i migranti: "Avvelenano il nostro sangue"
News to go
Italiani in fuga dalle città, boom di richieste in provincia
News to go
Imprese, Cgia: troppe leggi in Italia, costano 103 miliardi anno
News to go
Manovra, avanti a oltranza
News to go
Israele, Lapid: "Netanyahu non può continuare a essere premier"
News to go
Compleanno del Papa, gli auguri di Mattarella
News to go
Telefonia, nuove regole AgCom per rincari da inflazione
News to go
Natale 2023, ecco quanto costerà alle famiglie italiane
News to go
Usa, ex sindaco New York Giuliani condannato a pagare 148 milioni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza