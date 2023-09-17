Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 17 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:34 Pontida, Salvini saluta i militanti: al via la kermesse leghista

11:30 F1 Gp Singapore, Stroll non corre dopo incidente

11:25 Incidente Frecce Tricolori, inizia il risveglio del bambino ferito

11:07 Pontida, sindaci Lega: "Unico modo per difendere Italia è Salvini al Viminale" - Video

10:40 Napoli, picchia il marito e gli incendia i vestiti

10:32 Lampedusa, l'arrivo di Meloni e von der Leyen all'hotspot - Video

10:21 Lega, Follini: "Salvini alleato governo irrequieto e il rischio deriva identitaria"

10:09 Inondazioni in Libia, strage a Derna: nella città oltre 11mila morti

09:50 Migranti, Calenda: "Nuova linea Meloni è spot elettorale, sinistra ci casca"

09:43 Ucraina avanza a sud, Russia prepara difesa di Tokmak

09:24 Milano, 28enne travolto e ucciso da auto pirata

09:18 Migranti, i numeri di Lampedusa: 11.560 sbarcati in 6 giorni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Up to 16kWh: OUKITEL Unveils Expandable Home Backup Solution BP2000 & B2000

17 settembre 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OUKITEL, a leading innovator in energy solutions, unveiled the OUKITEL BP2000 & B2000 Expandable Home Backup Solution on Sep 4th in the European market. Flexibility is always the first priority of OUKITEL's innovations. The launch of the BP2000 + B2000 modular system brings extraordinary versatility.

Here's an overview of OUKITEL BP2000 & B2000 Expandable Home Backup Solution.

Pricing and Availability

The OUKITEL BP2000 Power is now available in Europe. Users can visit the official OUKITEL website to purchase it at the final price of €1199. Act fast because the limited-time coupon will expire on September 20th. Don't miss this chance to grab the exclusive coupon offer.

About OUKITEL

OUKITEL is empowering the public with sustainable energy storage products, and creating a new life of new energy. OUKITEL New Energy company is committed to being the world's leading brand of new energy, specializing in providing people with large capacity, high power, portable, green household energy storage, and mobile storage power products. For more information, visit https://eu.oukitel.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2211722/BP2000.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/up-to-16kwh-oukitel-unveils-expandable-home-backup-solution-bp2000--b2000-301929356.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN10876 en US Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Ambiente Ambiente ICT Energia Energia ICT Economia_E_Finanza Backup Solution up to European market BP2000
Vedi anche
News to go
E' morto Fernando Botero
News to go
Spostavano salme per nuove sepolture, 16 arresti
News to go
Alluvione Libia, Onu chiede 67 milioni di dollari per aiuti
News to go
Mafia, Mattarella: "Don Puglisi eroe civile"
News to go
L'Unesco 'salva' Venezia, non entra in black list siti a rischio
News to go
Covid Italia, sale incidenza in ultimi 7 giorni
News to go
America's Cup, da oggi a domenica le regale preliminari
News to go
Palermo, Gdf sequestra 17 kg di droga nascosta in furgone
News to go
Lavoro, disoccupazione cala al 7,6% nel secondo trimestre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, liberato villaggio vicino Bakhmut
News to go
Ancora sbarchi di migranti a Lampedusa
News to go
Alluvione Libia, proseguono attività Protezione civile italiana
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza