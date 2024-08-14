Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Urovo Unveils the Next-Generation Enterprise Mobile Computer DT66

14 agosto 2024 | 04.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urovo, a global leading provider in the AIDC industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation DT66, the next-generation enterprise mobile computer is designed to redefine business operations across various industries, offering unmatched efficiency and performance.

Key Features of the Next-Generation Enterprise Mobile Computer DT66

Wider View and Ergonomic One-Hand Operations

The DT66 boasts a 6.5-inch display that provides an expansive field of view while being optimized for comfortable one-handed use. This design ensures maximum usability and efficiency for professionals on the move.

Seamless Connectivity

Equipped with ultra-fast 5G and Wi-Fi 6E capabilities, the DT66 ensures rapid and stable data transmission. This keeps businesses at the cutting edge of connectivity, guaranteeing uninterrupted performance in any setting.

Versatile NFC Reading

The DT66 offers versatile NFC reading capabilities, enabling users to read from both on the backside and in-display. This feature enhances operational flexibility and efficiency.

AI-Driven Smart Battery Management

Certified by SOTI Xsight, the DT66 enables health diagnostics and predicts when to replace the battery. With the built-in AI learning mechanism, the smart battery of the DT66 can optimize charging behavior to maintain the best balance between performance and battery health, ensuring maximum battery lifetime.

High-Performance Scan Engine

The DT66 is equipped with a professional scan engine designed to deliver quick and accurate barcode scanning. Capable of reading both 1D and 2D barcodes, making it an essential tool for businesses that require rapid and precise data capture.

Advanced AI Camera with 3D Volume Measurement

Equipped with an advanced iToF Camera, the DT66 precisely calculates parcel dimensions within seconds, substantially enhancing the efficiency of logistics and warehousing operations.

Featuring powerful performance, the DT66 is set to elevate user experience, transforming operations in retail, field service, transportation, and logistics.

About Urovo

UROVO Technology Co., Ltd. is recognized as a world-leading provider of mobile application solutions for various industries. Established in 2006, Urovo dedicates itself to the design, research, development, production, and sales of intelligent data terminals, smart payment terminals, and specialized printers. Rooted in core technology and focused on innovative applications in the industry, Urovo provides digital solutions based on smart terminals for customers in logistics, retail, finance, medical care, manufacturing, government, transportation and other industries. For more information, please visit en.urovo.com

Media Contact: Helen HaEmail: urovo@urovo.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/urovo-unveils-the-next-generation-enterprise-mobile-computer-dt66-302221711.html

in Evidenza