Mercoledì 02 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 23:17
comunicato stampa

U.S. and Mongolia strengthen strategic partnership as direct flights planned for 2024

02 agosto 2023 | 23.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A major strengthening of the strategic partnership between Mongolia and the United States is being agreed this week as part of the Prime Minister of Mongolia's first official visit to the country.

In a major boost to tourism, trade and business investment between the United States and Mongolia, Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene has announced that direct flights between the two countries are planned to commence in 2024.

In a press conference with Vice-President Harris at the White House today, the Prime Minister hailed the United States's support for Mongolia's thirty-year-old democracy, and highlighted areas such as the 'green economy' and the creative industries as providing the basis for enhanced co-operation in the years ahead.

The United States is a critical 'third neighbour' partner for Mongolia, with this week's visit representing a major milestone in Mongolia's efforts to strengthen its diplomatic and economic ties outside of its immediate neighbourhood. During this week's visit:

The Prime Minister of Mongolia, L. Oyun-Erdene, said:

"I'm pleased to be here on my first official visit to the US as Prime Minister."

"For us, the United States is not only our strategic third neighbor but also the guiding Polar Star on our democratic journey."

"I hope that history will record my visit this week as the start of a new chapter in our friendship and strategic partnership."

Other highlights of this week's visit include:

Other areas that the Prime Minister discussed with Vice-President Harris today include recent legislation passed in Mongolia to make English the first foreign language in secondary education, and the many steps the Government of Mongolia has taken to improve the country's legal environment for investment and private sector partnerships, including constitutional reforms, digital transformation, and undertaking the fight against corruption. 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/us-and-mongolia-strengthen-strategic-partnership-as-direct-flights-planned-for-2024-301892081.html

