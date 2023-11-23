ValueLabs Emerges as a Trailblazer in the Generative AI Space, Wins Prestigious Stevie International Business Awards® 2023

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueLabs, a leading technology solutions provider, is celebrating the success of AiDE™, their proprietary enterprise Generative AI platform, with multiple awards at the Stevie International Business Awards® 2023.

AiDE™ empowers enterprises to leverage the potential of Generative AI in a secure manner, at scale, enabling them to drive productivity, process efficiency, customer experience, and loyalty and even redesign their business models - increasing their revenue and bottom line.

AiDE™ solutions cover product, design, development, quality engineering, analytics, security, and support needs. Three solutions, viz. AiDE SDLC™, AiDE xPerience™, and AiDE Chat™ were recognized at the Stevie International Business Awards® 2023:

In addition, ValueLabs received the Silver Stevie award for the 'Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year - More Than 2,500 Employees'.

"Our approach to Generative AI, or any transformative technology for that matter, has always been to figure out how it improves the business goals of our clients. The main thing we want to accomplish with AiDE™ is to build high-quality custom solutions rapidly, at scale, and with the right security. The awards from Stevie validate the path we're on and the approach we've taken to Generative AI so far. A lot of exciting stuff in the pipeline," said Veda Reddy, CEO of Imagine, ValueLabs' innovation arm.

Particularly impressed by ValueLabs' thought leadership and approach towards Generative AI, almost all the existing clients at ValueLabs felt that the solutions built using AiDE™ are set to propel them to the forefront of technological advancements within their industry.

"Some of the custom solutions we've built for clients this year are stunning! We're building this out into a platform offering so all our clients and prospects can leverage our components and capabilities in a plug-and-play manner," said Arjun Rao, Founder and CEO at ValueLabs.

About ValueLabs

ValueLabs is a leading global IT services & solutions provider with a strong focus on enabling clients to achieve faster time to market, improve quality, and optimize costs through next-generation Product Development, UX, Automation, and Analytics – powered by AiDE™. Over the last 26 years, the company has expanded to 28 locations, 7,000 associates, and 300 clients worldwide. Their focus on employees and clients has resulted in industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS) of over 80 and 90, respectively. To learn more, visit www.valuelabs.com.

