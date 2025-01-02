VAPORESSO Strengthens Global Efforts to Combat Counterfeit

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, reports of counterfeit products and substandard compatible pods entering the market have disrupted sales and negatively impacted the user experience in several regions. Upon receiving feedback from the market, VAPORESSO has swiftly launched a series of targeted anti-counterfeit actions to tackle this growing issue head-on. This has resulted in significant achievements, including the dismantling of illegal manufacturing operations, halting the distribution of counterfeit pods, and shutting down infringing online platforms.

To date, VAPORESSO has successfully conducted over 10 anti-counterfeit operations worldwide. Notable examples include the recent crackdown on an illegal workshop in Henan Province, China and resolved trademark infringement and counterfeit domain name cases involving a range of branded pods.

Looking ahead, VAPORESSO will continue to strengthen its anti-counterfeit measures, increasing monitoring and enforcement against counterfeit websites and illegal distributors. The company will accelerate its efforts to safeguard consumers by ensuring that only genuine, high-quality products are available in the market. VAPORESSO calls on partners and customers to join this effort by reporting any suspected counterfeit goods through its official contact channel: anticf@smooretech.com.

About VAPORESSO

Founded on the belief that every action should strive for excellence, VAPORESSO has become a global leader in the vaping industry. Our commitment to surpassing the ordinary has fueled our rise as a top-tier vaping brand worldwide. We are driven by a vision where technology and values converge to create a cleaner, better, and more enjoyable life for all.

