Veeva Announces Collaboration with Global Biotech to Further Accelerate Clinical Trial Innovation

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced a collaboration with Amgen to advance clinical trial innovation. As a global leader in biotechnology, Amgen will employ the Veeva Clinical Platform to support and identify efficiencies across the clinical trial process, building on the company's commitment to accelerating the development of new medicines for patients with serious diseases.

"In collaboration with Veeva, we're leveraging advanced technology to unlock new capabilities for our end-to-end trial operations which are expected to further strengthen our ability to bring innovative treatments to patients with speed and scale," said Scott Skellenger, senior vice president and chief information officer at Amgen.

"We're excited to help Amgen further advance clinical development. Veeva Clinical Platform will provide the backbone for standard and connected processes that can speed the delivery of life-saving drugs to patients in need," said Jim Reilly, president of Veeva Development Cloud.

As part of the collaboration, Veeva Business Consulting will support Amgen through implementation and change management.

About Veeva Clinical PlatformVeeva Clinical Platform is a complete and connected platform across clinical operations and data applications. This end-to-end platform includes CTMS, EDC, clinical workbench (CDB), RTSM, eCOA, eTMF, Site Connect, Study Training, and more. Connected products streamline clinical trials from study start-up to close and automate a connected data flow. To learn more about Veeva Clinical Platform, visit veeva.com/eu/VeevaClinicalPlatform.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, data, and business consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2025, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 32 and 33), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

