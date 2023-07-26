Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 26 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:56 Ferlaino cade dalle scale, naso rotto: ex presidente del Napoli in ospedale

12:28 Torino, è incinta a 13 anni: il padre abusa di lei in ospedale

12:25 Spazio, la futura vita dell'uomo sulla Luna: Asi sigla accordo con PoliMi

12:14 Mondiali calcio femminile 2023, Spagna e Giappone agli ottavi di finale

11:51 Francia, a Parigi si torna a nuotare nella Senna

11:43 Incidente tra auto e bici a Nettuno, morto ciclista 47enne

11:41 Vaticano, Promotore giustizia chiede 7 anni e 3 mesi di reclusione per Becciu

11:37 Trentino, Fugatti ordina abbattimento di due lupi: è la prima volta in Italia

11:28 Pallanuoto, Mondiali Fukuoka: Setterosa ko con l'Olanda in semifinale

11:13 Sfera Ebbasta in concerto oggi a Roma, orario e scaletta canzoni

11:11 Amichevoli estive, Roma-Braga: orario e dove vederla in tv

11:02 Carabinieri, gen. Castello visita Comando Caltanissetta

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Veeva Pulse Uncovers Field Medical Engagement Drives 1.5x Increase in Treatment Adoption

26 luglio 2023 | 13.04
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Opportunity for broader impact as 70% of key opinion leaders interact with only one biopharma

BARCELONA, Spain, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today revealed findings of field medical's impact on clinical practice in the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report. Analysis shows that disease state education by medical science liaisons (MSLs) with key opinion leaders (KOLs) before launch leads to 1.5 times greater treatment adoption. This result across the healthcare organization (HCO) within the first six months post-launch expands reach to more patients that could benefit from new medicines and therapies.

Scientific engagement with KOLs has a lasting impact on new treatment adoption and most KOLs are asking for more interactions with MSLs. Yet, 70% only engage with one company's field medical team. The lack of breadth in KOL engagement indicates a need for greater field planning and connected insights across the organization to identify and prioritize engagement with key experts.

"The right data is foundational to our engagement strategy. We can quickly identify who the relevant KOLs are, and organize those KOLs based on when and where they are sharing scientific information and what scientific information they are sharing," said Christine Castro, director of medical affairs excellence at Lundbeck. "As we prepared for the launch of new treatments, this data-driven approach helped us build the right relationships and focus our resources where they will have the greatest scientific impact."

Veeva Pulse analysis shows pre-launch field medical educational engagement with KOLs has a measurable benefit on new treatment adoption:

Veeva Link Key People

"This deeper understanding of scientific engagement and treatment adoption shows the impact of field medical on launch success and most KOLs have greater potential to work with more field medical representatives to get the right medicine to the right patients faster," said Aaron Bean, vice president of Veeva commercial business consulting, Europe.

About the Veeva Pulse Field Trends ReportAnalyzing over 600 million HCP interactions and activities annually from more than 80% of commercial biopharma field teams worldwide, the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report is the largest industry benchmark of its kind on HCP engagement. The analysis compiles real-time transactional data recorded in Veeva CRM and data products in Veeva Commercial Cloud to deliver a view of engagement activity across life sciences. Indexed by Veeva quarterly, the data will help companies effectively and accurately benchmark performance to set the right, actionable goals for continued growth and impact.

Additional InformationTo download a copy of the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report, visit: veeva.com/eu/FieldTrendsLearn more about Veeva Business Consulting: veeva.com/eu/BusinessConsultingConnect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 37 and 38), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy WhittakerVeeva Systems+49-695-095-5486jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161410/Field_medical_impact_on_launch_success.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161409/Percent_of_KOLs_that_only_interact_with_one_biopharma.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veeva-pulse-uncovers-field-medical-engagement-drives-1-5x-increase-in-treatment-adoption-301885555.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN66578 en US Salute_E_Benessere ICT ICT Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza treatment Adoption opinion leaders interact opinion key
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo e incendi, Italia verso stato d'emergenza
Droga, Gdf e Adm sequestrano 59 kg di cocaina a Livorno
News to go
Clima, spiagge e aree costiere sempre più a rischio
News to go
Ucraina, Onu: 9mila civili e 500 bambini morti da inizio guerra
News to go
Caldo, Confesercenti: "Caronte riduce la propensione al consumo"
News to go
Monza, maxi frode in bonus edilizi: 40 indagati
News to go
Caldo e cassa integrazione, le norme allo studio
News to go
Israele, ancora proteste contro riforma giustizia
News to go
Nucleare, Salvini: "Pronto a referendum per spiegare perché conviene"
News to go
Maltempo al Nord, tempesta nella notte a Milano
News to go
Incendi Sicilia, notte di paura nel palermitano
News to go
Santanchè, domani in Senato mozione di sfiducia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza