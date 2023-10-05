Vention's Demo Day 2023: Rewiring the automation journey

Key Product Launches and Innovations Revealed at the 4th Annual Event

MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vention, the company behind the cloud-based Manufacturing Automation Platform (MAP), is thrilled to announce the product launches revealed at the 4th edition of Demo Day.

The annual event brings Vention's most cutting-edge products to the forefront, all of which are designed to support its mission to create a single digital industrial automation environment accessible to all manufacturers. Today, Vention unveiled a transformative addition to its MAP, a fifth pillar, Operate.

Operate with MachineAnalytics

The introduction of the Operate pillar and MachineAnalytics to MAP now provides users with the essential tools and insights needed to unlock their machine's full potential: from the initial stages of scoping through design and deployment, and finally, to machine operation. Through a unified view within MachineAnalytics, and seamlessly integrated into the MachinePortal dashboard, manufacturers can access their project and machine's critical insights, 9including machine availability, runtime, downtime, cycle time, and more. This empowers manufacturers to make informed decisions and ensure peak machine performance through its lifecycle.

Design with MachineBuilder

Vention unveiled major updates to its 3D design software, MachineBuilder, at Demo Day 2023. These improvements enhanced its speed, navigation, and user convenience, establishing MachineBuilder as the most accessible industrial automation design solution.

Automate with MachineLogic

Vention has introduced an upgraded version of MachineLogic, designed to streamline the programming process for manufacturers.

Deploy with MachineCloud and Remote Support

Last year's Demo Day focused on simplifying automation project deployment with MachineCloud, connecting the cloud to the factory floor. This year, we expanded our deployment offerings.

The State of DIY Industrial Automation Report

During the in-person event in its Montreal and Berlin offices, Vention also revealed its State of DIY Industrial Automation report, revealing that 75% of platform users, mainly small and medium-sized businesses, are achieving 50% of their automation projects independently. They shared that manufacturers have been forming internal Advanced Manufacturing Teams to steer automation initiatives, resulting in cost savings, enhanced expertise, and skill development on the factory floor. The report is available to download here. (link to add)

About Vention

Vention helps some of the most innovative manufacturers automate their production floors in just a few days through a democratized user experience. Vention's digital manufacturing automation platform allows clients to design, automate, order, and deploy automated equipment directly from their web browsers. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Berlin and Boston, Vention's 302 employees serve 4,000+ customers on five continents and 25 manufacturing industries.

Over the years, the company has been awarded many business and industry recognitions. In 2022 only, the company was awarded the prestigious Deloitte 2022 Technology Fast 50m, Report on Business Canada's top growing company, and Best Work Place (for professional development).

For more information, visit vention.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

