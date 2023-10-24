Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
Venture Global Announces Closing of $4,000,000,000 Senior Secured Notes

24 ottobre 2023 | 20.17
LETTURA: 3 minuti

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. ("Venture Global") announced today that it has closed its offering of $4 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes which have been issued in two series: (i) a series of 9.500% senior secured notes due 2029 in an aggregate principal amount of $2.5 billion (the "2029 Notes") and (ii) a series of 9.875% senior secured notes due 2032 in an aggregate principal amount of $1.5 billion (the "2032 Notes" and, together with the 2029 Notes, the "Notes").  Venture Global's $4.5 billion senior secured notes offering in May 2023 and the offering of the Notes, represent the first and second largest high yield bond offerings in 2023, respectively. 

The 2029 Notes will mature on February 1, 2029 and the 2032 Notes will mature on February 1, 2032. The 2029 Notes were issued at par and the 2032 Notes were issued at 99.214% of the principal amount thereof.  The Notes are secured on a pari passu basis by a first-priority security interest in substantially all of the existing and future assets of Venture Global and the future guarantors, if any, subject to customary exclusions.

The Notes were not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdictions, and the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Venture Global 

Venture Global is a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG sourced from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global's first facility, Calcasieu Pass, commenced producing LNG in January 2022. The company's second facility, Plaquemines LNG, is under construction and expected to produce first LNG in 2024. The company is currently constructing and developing over 70 MTPA of nameplate production capacity to provide clean, affordable energy to the world. Venture Global is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) projects at each of its LNG facilities. 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts or conditions, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Included among "forward- looking statements" are, among other things, statements regarding Venture Global's business strategy, plans and objectives, including the use of proceeds from the offering. Venture Global believes that the expectations reflected in these "forward-looking statements" are reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties beyond Venture Global's control. In addition, assumptions may prove to be inaccurate. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in "forward-looking statements" as a result of a variety of factors. These "forward-looking statements" speak only as of the date made, and other than as required by law, Venture Global undertakes no obligation to update or revise any "forward-looking statement" or provide reasons why actual results may differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031724/4360122/venture_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/venture-global-announces-closing-of-4-000-000-000-senior-secured-notes-301966282.html

