Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 08:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Viet Nam Inaugurates Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution during Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum

30 settembre 2024 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ho Chi Minh City, a leading center for economic, technological, and scientific development and international gateway of Viet Nam, recently hosted the 5th Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum (HEF 2024) from September 24-27. The Forum focused on "Industrial Transformation: A New Growth Driver for Sustainable Development in Ho Chi Minh City" and culminated with the inauguration of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in Ho Chi Minh City.

The event welcomed nearly 1,500 delegates, including Viet Nam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, government representatives, local leaders, international organizations, experts, and businesses from countries, such as the United States, China, Japan, South Korea and across Europe.

During the Policy Dialogue, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized "The industrial transformation in Ho Chi Minh City must be comprehensive, tied closely to the ambition of building a smart city with smart governance. Thus, The City will need to have special independent policies to accelerate industrial transformation."

Ho Chi Minh City has already implemented strategies focused on the green economy, digital transformation for businesses, and favorable policies for startups and innovation. City leaders announced their commitment to further accelerate efforts in twin transformation (green hand in hand with digital) and expanding cooperation with international organizations, such as the World Bank and the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center Network of the World Economic Forum. A key focus will be establishing a modern civil service system with incentives to enhance policy implementation.

The inauguration of C4IR marks a significant milestone in the cooperation between the Vietnamese government and the World Economic Forum period 2023-2026. As the second C4IR in Southeast Asia and the 19th globally, C4IR Ho Chi Minh City will serve as a key hub for the WEF, connecting Viet Nam with global experts to drive industrial transformation.

After five editions of the Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum, The City is ready to shape the Forum into an independent organization that will support the City's socio-economic development goals. HEF 2024 followed the 2nd Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue (September 23-24), themed "Industrial Transformation: Experiences and Priorities in Development Cooperation," aimed to strengthen cooperative relationships between Ho Chi Minh City and its sister cities worldwide, while promoting Vietnamese culture and people.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517455/Caption_Vietnamese_Prime_Minister_Pham_Minh_Chinh_engages_dialogue_ministries.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/viet-nam-inaugurates-center-for-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-during-ho-chi-minh-city-economic-forum-302261640.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN17577 en US Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economic Forum Ho Chi Minh City Fourth Vietnam
Vedi anche
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza