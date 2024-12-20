Cerca nel sito
 
VOZOL Launched The First TPD-Compliant 10,000 Puff Vape ----The Vista Plug

20 dicembre 2024 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VOZOL's latest breakthrough, the Vista Plug has officially hit the UK and European market in December 2024.

What Makes The Vista Plug Stand Out?

Listening to the voice of the UK and European market for more puffs, more economical and eco-friendly option, the Vista Plug is officially launched. As the World's first 10,000 puffs TPD-compliant vape with the increasing importance of adhering to TPD regulatory standards, the Vista Plug not only offers an exceptional vaping experience for you but also ensures that consumers can enjoy 10000 puffs with peace of mind, it provides an extended vaping experience without compromising on quality or safety. Whether you're shopping in a local store or exploring options online, you could trust that the Vista Plug meets all necessary compliance requirements for safe and responsible use. It's a trailblazer in durability and safety, giving vapers peace of mind and chance to stand out in the UK and European markets.

Transparent Design For Tech Lovers

The Vista Plug features a sleek, all-transparent design that showcases everything from the pod to the device itself. This modern look is perfect for tech enthusiasts who appreciate style and innovation. The visible oil chamber allows you to see how much e-liquid is left and eliminating the guesswork at anytime. Meanwhile, built with high-strength polycarbonate (PC) materials commonly used in the automotive and computer industries, the Vista Plug is not only stylish but also incredibly durable which means you can enjoy a robust device that feels great in your hand while looking cutting-edge.

Customizable Power Levels

Imagine driving a car: some people prefer the thrill of speed, while others enjoy a smooth, steady ride. The Vista Plug offers a similar choice for your vaping experience! You can easily adjust the four power levels, offering 360° versatility—Whether you crave a soft, silky draw or a bold, flavorful hit, Vista Plug lets you tailor the experience to suit your mood and preferences.

The Vista Plug is a new revolution in convenience, customization, and performance. Choose the Vista Plug and enjoy innovation in every puffs.

For inquiries and further details, reach out to: Business Contact: sales@vozol.comMarketing Cooperation: marketing@vozol.comFor more information on the range of products, visit https://www.vozol.com/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584083/Vista_Plug.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vozol-launched-the-first-tpd-compliant-10-000-puff-vape-----the-vista-plug-302335684.html

