Venerdì 29 Dicembre 2023
comunicato stampa

VOZOL's latest upgrade, SWITCH PRO, will officially enter the European market in January 2024.

29 dicembre 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VOZOL'S SWITCH PRO: Swap&See with the new Clear Pod Innovation

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the growing demand for prefilled pod kit in the European vape market, and as a strategic move to cater to the changing preferences of European vape users, VOZOL is proud to announce the launch of a new product, Switch Pro, designed specifically for the European market. We are committed to bringing a refreshing experience to our users in the European market. While continuing the charm of the VOZOL switch series, this iteration also provides users with a more refined taste and a more elegant appearance.

Visual Oil Chamber Replacement: A Clear View

An innovative feature of the Switch Pro is its Visual Oil Chamber Replacement capability. This cutting-edge technology allows users to monitor the status of the vape's oil chamber in real-time and facilitates easy replacement when needed. This feature not only enhances the convenience of vaping but also empowers users with a clear understanding of their device, making them true vaping connoisseurs.

Flavor Enhancement: A Taste Sensation

Another significant upgrade lies in the flavor experience. The SWITCH PRO introduces a revolutionary atomization structure, breaking away from traditional liquid storage cotton structure, effectively mitigating the persistent issue of burnt coils. This breakthrough ensures an unparalleled pure and fresh flavor. Coupled with the use of a mesh coil, it efficiently absorbs and vaporizes the e-liquid, ensuring every drop is completely atomized. In comparison to conventional cotton coils, the liquid utilization rate has surged by 50%, resulting in a significantly elevated atomization efficiency and delivering a more stable and long-lasting vaping experience.

Attention to Detail: Meticulous Craftsmanship

Drawing inspiration from the success of previous products like Switch Pro and Neon 800, VOZOL consistently provides innovative vaping experiences. In a highly competitive market, the Switch Pro stands out as a sophisticated and groundbreaking statement.

Switch Pro is not just an upgrade, it's a revolution, it is set to redefine your vaping expectations. We believe that vaping should be an interactive journey, captivating your senses and elevating your mood. With our exceptional Switch Pro pod, every inhalation becomes a moment of pure pleasure and immersion in the art of vaping.

For inquiries and further details, reach out to：

Business Contact: sales@volzoltech.com,

Marketing Cooperation: marketing@vozoltech.com

For more information on the range of products, visit https://www.vozol.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2308461/photo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vozols-latest-upgrade-switch-pro-will-officially-enter-the-european-market-in-january-2024-302023601.html

