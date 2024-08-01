Cerca nel sito
 
Waring Enhances Global Operations with New European Distribution Facility

01 agosto 2024 | 14.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New facility will boost shipping efficiency and customer service across Europe

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waring, a global leader in high-performance commercial kitchen appliances, is expanding its global operations with a new European Distribution facility. Opening September 2024, the new facility will support Waring's presence across Europe, improving shipping speed and delivery logistics to current and future customers.

The 330,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facility is strategically located in northern France, providing ideal access to European road network and key ports of Zeebrugge, Rotterdam, Antwerp and Dunkirk. The facility's prime location will improve order delivery speed, resulting in more competitive pricing and shipping rates.

Waring's new European Distribution facility was constructed with advanced features designed to streamline operations throughout the purchasing and shipping process. With a storage capacity of 29,000 locations, the facility increases international accessibility to Waring's full slate of high-performance commercial kitchen appliances. It also offers more efficient service and repair capabilities, including quicker shipping of replacement items and improved customer communications.

With over 50 employees on-site, the new facility will house dedicated teams for quality control, order packing, transport, inventory management, customs clearances, maintenance and finance.

"Waring is committed to meet the evolving needs of our customer base and this integrated high-performance resource will now support the commercial distribution activities of Waring Products, throughout Europe and beyond," says Waring General Manager and Senior Vice President Dan DeBari. "Waring's new European Distribution facility will provide Waring Products with an incredible resource for continued growth globally."

For more information about the new distribution facility, please contact Info_WaringEMEA@conair.com.

About Waring:

Waring, universally known for introducing the first blender in America, is one of today's leading manufacturers of professional appliances for the foodservice and laboratory industries. Waring offers high-performance, large-volume food processors and blenders, heavy-duty heating appliances such as grills, griddles, toasters and deep fryers, and a variety of specialty products. As a Solutions Specialist in the blend, prep, cook and brew categories, Waring strives to provide innovative, customized equipment to fulfill all of the industry's unmet needs. With 85+ years of manufacturing expertise locally and globally, Waring is proud to offer continuously expanding collections of superior professional products. For more information, visit https://www.waring.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2473032/Waring_European_distribution_facility.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448810/Waring_Products_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/waring-enhances-global-operations-with-new-european-distribution-facility-302211530.html

