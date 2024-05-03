Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 03 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 07:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Watlow® Announces Launch of New Prime Distributor Program Across Europe

03 maggio 2024 | 06.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ST. LOUIS, Mo., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Watlow®, a leading provider of industrial technology and thermal systems, is excited to announce the launch of its new Prime Distributor Program across Europe. This program will provide customers with improved support and easier access to the full line of products and solutions.

The Prime Distributor Program will be offered through a network of well-qualified distributors that have each established a strong local presence by providing customers with the great support they have come to expect from Watlow. The program is essential to the company's go-to-market strategy for indirect European customers.

 To qualify as a Watlow Prime Distributor, each business is required to demonstrate the ability to continually invest and scale their organization and to adhere to Watlow's strict requirements for service and support for both its Eurotherm and Watlow product lines. A new logo treatment signifying a certified Prime distributor has been developed for these key partners to conduct business on Watlow's behalf.

Watlow will have one Prime Distributor per country that will be the main distributor within Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the U.K. Other Prime Distributors may be added later as the business expands further across Europe. Each Prime will have primary responsibility for managing its own business as well as an extended network of Endorsed Distributors within their respective markets. Endorsed Distributors will assist Primes with other localized and unique needs as they arise.

The first market where the Prime program will be introduced is the U.K., and Watlow has selected Electroserv as the Prime Distributor within this important market. The company's website, which currently offers Eurotherm's product line, is currently under development to also provide access to Watlow offerings.

In the coming months, the company will be transferring a significant number of UK-based customers and distributors to Electroserv and will be working with relevant groups within Watlow to communicate with customers to ensure a smooth transition and avoid any disruption to business.

"The partnership of Watlow and Electroserv is a great step forward for our indirect business across Europe, providing a better customer experience as well as access to more sales and support resources," said Steve France, Watlow's indirect sales manager in Europe.

About Watlow

Watlow is a global industrial technology company that uses its world-class engineering expertise, advanced thermal systems, and manufacturing excellence to provide a wide array of temperature control, power control, heater technologies, and temperature sensing platforms. Watlow brings its experience to a broad cross section of industries, including semiconductor processing, environmental chambers, energy processes, diesel emissions, medical and foodservice equipment.

Since 1922, Watlow has grown in product capability, market experience and global reach. The company holds more than 1,100 patents and employs more than 4,200 team members working in 11 manufacturing facilities and nine technology and development centers in the United States, Mexico, Europe, and Asia.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2404018/Watlow_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/watlow-announces-launch-of-new-prime-distributor-program-across-europe-302135280.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN04652 en US ICT Meccanica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Prime Distributor Program across Europe Europa software program
Vedi anche
News to go
Trasporto aereo, indagine mercato Antitrust su voli Sicilia e Sardegna
News to go
Europee 2024, liste chiuse: non solo Giorgia Meloni in campo, chi sono gli altri leader
News to go
Fed lascia tassi ancora fermi al 5,25-5,50%
News to go
Primo Maggio, Circo Massimo al centro della Festa dei Lavoratori
News to go
Aumenti record per i prezzi del cacao, la denuncia di Codacons
Balneari, l'appello di Licordari: "Decine di migliaia di posti a rischio" - Video
News to go
Europee 2024, inchiesta su Instagram e Facebook: violazioni su lotta a disinformazione
News to go
Dichiarazione dei redditi 2024, da oggi è scaricabile online
News to go
Meteo primo maggio, ecco che tempo farà
News to go
Social card da 460 euro, come funziona
News to go
Spagna, Sanchez resta alla guida del governo
News to go
Nuovo Patto stabilità e crescita, via libera finale del Consiglio Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza